Yvanna Cancela joining Biden team, her state Senate seat could be yours

Clark County is accepting applications through Jan. 19 for anyone interested in replacing former state Sen. Yvanna Cancela in the Legislature.

State Senator Yvanna Cancela, D-Las., speaks during a news conference to promote Democrats to vote at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cancela announced her resignation Monday to join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The County Commission will now fill the vacancy created by her departure in state Senate District 10, with the eventual appointee serving the remainder of Cancela’s term through November 2022.

Eligible applicants must be a Democrat, like Cancela, and reside in the district, which serves about 129,000 people in a large swath of territory including the Strip and McCarran International Airport.

Interested parties for the seat should visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/SD10app for an application, and submit it to Kathleen Walpole by sending an email to Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or by delivering it to the county manager’s office at the county government center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The deadline is noon, Jan. 19. The commission is expected to appoint a new state senator on Feb. 2.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.