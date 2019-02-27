Cohen calls Trump ‘con man’ in congressional testimony — LIVESTREAM

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, testified before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday morning that his former client is a “racist,” a “con man” and a “cheat.”

Cohen, 52, who is preparing to begin serving a prison term for tax evasion and lying to Congress, also contradicted the president by telling the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Trump was knew in advance that WikiLeaks planned to release emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House campaign.

In prepared testimony, Cohen says he was in Trump’s office in 2016 when Trump adviser Roger Stone called.

Cohen says Stone told Trump that Stone had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange, who run the anti-secrecy WikiLeaks group, and that there would be a “massive dump” of emails harmful to the Clinton campaign.

It was not immediately clear what evidence Cohen has to support the allegation or how legally problematic this claim it might be for Trump.

Special counsel Robert Mueller hasn’t suggested that merely being aware of WikiLeaks’ plans is by itself a crime.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and obstruction in Mueller’s investigation.

The November midterm elections delivered control of the House to Democrats who are using their leadership position to conduct a number of investigations into the 2016 Trump campaign even as Mueller continues his probe into possible Russian collusion during the 2016 election. Before the midterms, GOP Members often used such hearings in search of evidence of anti-Trump bias inside the FBI.

“The days of this committee protecting the president at all costs are over,” Chairman Elijah Cummings declared as the hearing began.

Cohen’s fall from grace began in April when federal investigators searched his office, his home and his hotel room in New York. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of lying to a financial institution, one count of unlawful corporate contribution and another of making an excessive campaign contribution in 2016.

On Tuesday, Cohen was disbarred.

“I hope my appearance here today, my guilty plea, and my work with law enforcement agencies are steps along a path of redemption that will restore faith in me and help this country understand our president better,” Cohen told the committee before he apologized to every member of Congress.

This is a developing tag. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.