Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist for ABC, NPR, dies

Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, April 19, 2017. Roberts, a longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR has died, ABC announced Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 75. (Matt Rourke/AP)

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, left, of Calif., greets journalist Cokie Roberts, right, in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington,Sept. 14, 2016. Roberts, a longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR has died, ABC announced Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 75. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Former Louisiana Gov. Charles "Buddy" Roemer talks with Cokie Roberts, daughter of Lindy Boggs, before the funeral service for Boggs at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Aug. 1, 2013. Boggs represented New Orleans for 18 years after succeeding her late husband, Hale Boggs, in the House of Representatives. (Susan Poag/AP)

Cokie Roberts, co-anchor of "This Week," and George Stephanopoulos, ABC News contributor, laugh at Sam Donaldson, not shown, co-anchor of the ABC News programs "Prime Time Live" and "This Week," during ABC's part of the Television Critic's Association's winter press tour, Jan. 8, 1996, in Pasadena, Calif. (Kevork Djansezian/AP)

NEW YORK — Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.

ABC announced her death on Tuesday. Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on the chronicle the political world she grew up in.

She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.