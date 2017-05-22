Comey testimony with House Oversight panel postponed

James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he will postpone a hearing scheduled for Wednesday after speaking with former FBI Director James Comey.

Chaffetz said in a tweet Monday that Comey “wants to speak with Special Counsel (Robert Mueller) prior to public testimony.”

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, has requested that the FBI turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between Comey and President Donald Trump.

Chaffetz says he wants to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz had invited Comey to speak at Wednesday’s hearing. The former FBI head has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.