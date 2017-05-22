ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Politics and Government

Comey testimony with House Oversight panel postponed

The Associated Press
May 22, 2017 - 3:11 pm
 

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he will postpone a hearing scheduled for Wednesday after speaking with former FBI Director James Comey.

Chaffetz said in a tweet Monday that Comey “wants to speak with Special Counsel (Robert Mueller) prior to public testimony.”

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, has requested that the FBI turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between Comey and President Donald Trump.

Chaffetz says he wants to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz had invited Comey to speak at Wednesday’s hearing. The former FBI head has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like