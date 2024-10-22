Commission votes unanimously to suspend Michele Fiore without pay

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline unanimously voted to suspend Michele Fiore from her position as Pahrump Justice of the Peace without pay, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michele Fiore has been suspended without pay from her position as Pahrump Justice of the Peace, according to court documents filed Monday.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline voted unanimously to suspend Fiore without pay, following a Friday hearing in which Fiore’s attorney argued that she should continue collect ing a salary while she is suspended from the bench in Pahrump Justice Court, despite her r ecent conviction in a federal wire fraud case.

The Judicial Discipline Commis sion had suspended Fiore with pay shortly after she was indicted in July. She has been paid mo re than $20,900 since she was indicted, according to Nye Cou nty spokesman Arnold Knightly.

Attempts to reach Fiore on Monday evening for comment were unsuccessful.

This month, a federal jury found Fiore guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud for defrauding donors who thought they were contributing to a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck.

Prosecutors accused Fiore of using her charity and political action committee to raise money that she then spent on personal expenses such as rent, plastic surgery and payments toward her daughter’s wedding.

Fiore, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman, was appointed to the bench in Pahrump Justice Court by the Nye County Commission in December 2022. She then won a primary election for the bench in June, a month before she was indicted.

During Fiore’s trial, prosecut ors argued that she raised mor e than $70,000 while she was a city councilwoman for the sta tue honoring Beck, but then ma de no payments toward the mem orial. Attorneys have said the y expect Fiore will face some prison time in the wire fraud case, but her sentence will be at the discretion of U.S. Dis trict Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

Paola Armeni, who was appo inted to represent Fiore after her criminal trial, said Friday that she would likely file a motion for a new trial and a motion for an acquittal, which she said could invalida te the jury’s verdict.

According to Nevada law governing the commission, a judge can be suspended without pay if the judge is found guilty of a felony. If the conviction is later reversed, the judge will be paid their salary for the period of the suspension.

The commission also has the power to remove a judge from the bench if it determines that the judge committed “willful misconduct,” which includes being convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, according to Nevada law.

Fiore’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, but her attorney has filed a motion to set that hearing for a later date, court records show.

