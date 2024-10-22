Commission votes unanimously to suspend Michele Fiore without pay
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline unanimously voted to suspend Michele Fiore from her position as Pahrump Justice of the Peace without pay, according to court documents filed on Monday.
Attempts to reach Fiore on Monday evening for comment were unsuccessful.
This month, a federal jury found Fiore guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud for defrauding donors who thought they were contributing to a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck.
Prosecutors accused Fiore of using her charity and political action committee to raise money that she then spent on personal expenses such as rent, plastic surgery and payments toward her daughter’s wedding.
Fiore, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman, was appointed to the bench in Pahrump Justice Court by the Nye County Commission in December 2022. She then won a primary election for the bench in June, a month before she was indicted.
According to Nevada law governing the commission, a judge can be suspended without pay if the judge is found guilty of a felony. If the conviction is later reversed, the judge will be paid their salary for the period of the suspension.
The commission also has the power to remove a judge from the bench if it determines that the judge committed “willful misconduct,” which includes being convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, according to Nevada law.
