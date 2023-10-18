80°F
Politics and Government

Commissioners consider expanding full service liquor bar licensing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 6:02 pm
 
Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk vend ...
Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk vending in certain areas during a commission meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Commissioners are considering expanding where full service liquor bars can be licensed to operate.

During the board’s meeting Tuesday, Clark County Business License Director Vincent Queano said research by his department found that there are areas that meet the criteria of a full service local bar, but aren’t located in certain zoning where they’re currently only permitted.

“This will require a code change to increase the types of locations that can have this type of license,” Queano said.

Full service liquor bars — establishments where alcohol is served but gaming is not allowed — are only allowed to be licensed in multi-use developments in certain areas. Food is permitted but not required in full service liquor bars.

Commissioners, who previously discussed the idea in May, first discussed amending the code to allow for full service liquor bars in Commercial Center and other redevelopment districts.

Commissioners requested a proposed ordinance be brought back for consideration in a future meeting.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in C ...
Trump has gag order imposed on him by judge overseeing 2020 election case
By Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst, and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump in Washington imposed a narrow gag order on him on Monday, barring the Republican former president from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses and court staff.

