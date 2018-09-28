Committee votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate

A congressional committee pushed the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate on a party line vote Friday as Republicans continued to scramble for the votes needed to confirm the controversial candidate.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/AP, Pool)

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, arrive for a meeting of the committee, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa chairs a meeting of the committee, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Female members of Congress stand in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room as committee members vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Democratic Senators stand to walk out of a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., center, sit as Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., right, walks out of a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., listens during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Friday, Aug. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A woman protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is removed from the hallway near the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room after being arrested by Capitol Police, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A woman protesting Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is removed from the hallway near the Senate Judiciary committee hearing room after being arrested by Capitol Police, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

However, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., requested the Senate delay a floor vote by a week to give the FBI time to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

Flake voted to move the nomination out of committee, but said he was uncommitted on final confirmation unless the FBI conducts an investigation.

The Arizona senator said his vote on the Senate floor would hinge on allowing a one-week pause to allow the FBI to conduct an investigation into outstanding allegations against Kavanaugh.

“This country is being ripped apart, and I think we need to do due diligence”

The 11-10 vote came one day after emotional testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who said under oath, that the nominee sexually assaulted her three decades ago, a claim Kavanaugh angrily denied.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said it was unfair “to ignore what we’ve heard and move forward immediately.”

“The entire country is watching now how we handle these allegations,” Feinstein said.

But Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called for the vote and echoed other Republican claims that Ford was respectfully heard, but her accusations were without corroboration that would prevent confirmation.

Just hours before the vote Flake, who had remained undecided, announced his support for Kavanaugh, giving the GOP the 11 votes needed to move the nomination to the full Senate.

“It’s time to vote,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, citing Kavanaugh’s integrity and character after a lengthy legal career without blemish. “It would be a crying shame if we treat him like an imposter.”

Before the vote, four Democrats walked out of the proceeding. “What a railroad job,” shouted Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

“We should not belittle her testimony,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who walked away from the vote saying he could not “participate” in an historic error.

Political polarization

Republicans on the panel claimed the allegations against Kavanaugh, not only by Ford, but also by college classmate Deborah Ramirez and a third woman, Julie Swetnick, were the result of an orchestrated effort by Democrats to scuttle the nomination.

The political polarization in the hearing room was palpable.

A dozen women House members came from across the Capitol and stood up in opposition before the Senate vote. They were quietly escorted from the hearing room by Capitol Police.

Democrats voted in opposition, and called for an FBI investigation to resolve Ford’s claims of sexual assault and the Kavanaugh’s denial before proceeding with the confirmation.

But Republicans on the committee muscled through a vote along party lines to put the nomination on the floor and start the clock on a confirmation vote by the full Senate. A critical procedural vote is scheduled for Saturday, which would pave the way for a final confirmation vote early next week.

Republicans were still scrambling for the votes to secure confirmation.

All eyes were on Flake, who remained conflicted about the nomination until Friday, when he released a statement that said would support Kavanaugh after listening to the testimony.

Ford, a university research psychologist, testified she was “100 percent” certain that Kavanaugh was the teenaged boy who assaulted her and tried to rape her three decades ago at a Maryland house party.

In her testimony, Ford was stoic as she claimed in a soft voice that she was attacked by Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge. She said there was “uproarious laughter” among the two boys as the assault took place and she feared for her life.

Kavanaugh testified after Ford and angrily denied the allegation, admonishing Democrats on the committee for ruining his good name and his family with unsubstantiated claims. Kavanaugh said he was 100 percent certain he he did not sexually assault her, or anyone else.

Pause in process urged

Overnight, the American Bar Association, which had given Kavanaugh its highest rating, called on the Senate to pause in the confirmation process and allow the FBI to conduct an investigation to help resolve the claim and denial in an attempt to eliminate doubt.

Grassley dismissed the ABA request, “we’re not going to let them dictate our business.”

And the magazine for the Jesuit religious order, America, urged in an editorial that the nomination be withdrawn.

“If Senate Republicans proceed with his nomination they will be prioritizing policy aims over a woman’s report of an assault,” the editorial stated.

Kavanaugh cites his Catholic faith in public appearances and attended Jesuit-run high school Georgetown Prep, located in the Washington suburbs of Maryland, a stone’s throw from a country club where both his father and Ford’s father are members.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee pressed Republicans to subpoena Mark Judge, a Kavanaugh friend who Ford claims was present during the attack, to appear before the committee.

Judge gave a sworn statement to the committee saying the attack did not occur. Republicans brushed off Democratic requests to bring him before the committee to testify under oath, saying Judge did not want to testify.

A motion by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to issue a subpoena to Ford to testify died on a 10-11 party-line vote.

“It’s like ‘Alice and Wonderland’ here. It’s surreal,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. He charged that the committee had abandoned its independence to become “a weak arm of the Trump White House.”

Leahy said Kavanaugh misled the committee during hearings about his role in “Bush-era scandals,” when the nominee was a partisan working for President George W. Bush in the White House.

“I believe her,” Leahy said of Ford, who described convincingly the “trauma she experienced as a 15-year-old girl.”

“Dr. Ford did not spend her life preparing for this moment,” Leahy said.

Confirmation hinges on moderates

The committee vote now leaves it to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has previously said he will put the nomination on the floor as early as Saturday for preliminary votes, even with the support of a couple of GOP lawmakers still in doubt.

Nevada’s two senators, Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, have aligned with their respective party leaders. Heller supports the nomination, Cortez Masto is opposed.

Confirmation of Kavanaugh hinges now on moderates, Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

Republicans hold a 51-49 majority and can afford only one defection if Democrats vote en bloc against confirmation.

Following the hearing Thursday, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., another closely watched moderate, announced he would support the nomination.

Corker said that without corroborating testimony about the sexual attack, he would vote to confirm.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.