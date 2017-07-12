Confirmation hearing begins for Trump’s FBI director nominee

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she will seek assurances that President Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director will be independent from the White House.

FBI director nominee Christopher Wray meets with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in his office on Capitol Hill June 29, 2017, in Washington. Wray, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing on July 12 that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination. (Andrew Harnik/File, AP)

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she will seek assurances that President Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director will be independent from the White House.

Feinstein says she will question Christopher Wray on how he will remain impervious to political influence.

She says she is concerned after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. Trump has said his decision was at least in part due to the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russian election meddling.

Feinstein says she wonders, “Will Mr. Wray and the FBI pursue investigations with independence and vigor, regardless of who may be implicated? Will he stand up for what is right and lawful?”

Feinstein says she has concerns about Wray’s involvement in national security matters during the Bush administration, when the government authorized harsh interrogation techniques.

Wray has signaled he won’t let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission.

In prepared testimony Wednesday, Christopher Wray will tell senators that he won’t allow the FBI’s work “to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice.”

He also is pledging his loyalty to the Constitution and to the rule of law. He says he’ll follow that commitment “no matter the test.”

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has indicated support for Wray.

Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, says Wray has an “impressive legal career” and seems qualified for the demanding job of leading the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Grassley says it’s vital for the FBI director to be independent. And he says Wray’s record shows he is committed to independence and enjoys bipartisan support.

Wray is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing. He was selected to replace James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May.

FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms.