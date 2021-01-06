52°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Congress braces for partisan showdown over Electoral College results — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2021 - 9:15 am
 
The Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, is framed by the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Protests are planned on Jan. 6, 2021, the day when Congress meets to formally finalize the presidential election results. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Congress convenes Wednesday in a joint session to confirm the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden, a usually routine process that has erupted into a partisan brawl as breakaway Republicans prepare to challenge his victories in key states.

Nevada was one of six states where Republicans have failed to overturn the election results in federal courts.

President Donald Trump, in a last-ditch effort to remain in office, has urged GOP lawmakers to challenge the outcome in states that have certified election outcomes amid unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Trump’s intrusion into the process has divided Republicans. The president has asked Vice President Mike Pence to block the congressional certification.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said GOP arguments of voter fraud will be countered by Democrats who will cite more than 60 federal court rulings against the Trump campaign and Republicans seeking to alter election outcomes in a handful of states.

Biden won the Electoral College vote, 306-232. He will take the oath of office on Jan. 20 at his inauguration, a historic event that celebrates the peaceful transfer of power.

Outside the Capitol, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators gathered early Wednesday to protest the outcome of the 2020 election and Biden’s victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Sources: Judge Merrick Garland to be nominated for attorney general
By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Oval Office before President Donald Trump departs t ...
Loyal VP Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in the most precarious position of his tenure as he prepares to preside over Wednesday’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes, the last front in Trump’s futile attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

 
Warnock wins; Senate control up to other tight race in Georgia
By Steve Peoples, Bill Barrow and Russ Bynum The Associated Press

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the Democrats’ reach.