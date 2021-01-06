Congress braces for partisan showdown over Electoral College results — WATCH LIVE

The usually routine process of certifying the results has erupted into a partisan brawl as breakaway Republicans prepare to challenge Joe Biden’s victories in key states.

The Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, is framed by the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Protests are planned on Jan. 6, 2021, the day when Congress meets to formally finalize the presidential election results. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Congress convenes Wednesday in a joint session to confirm the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden, a usually routine process that has erupted into a partisan brawl as breakaway Republicans prepare to challenge his victories in key states.

Nevada was one of six states where Republicans have failed to overturn the election results in federal courts.

President Donald Trump, in a last-ditch effort to remain in office, has urged GOP lawmakers to challenge the outcome in states that have certified election outcomes amid unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Trump’s intrusion into the process has divided Republicans. The president has asked Vice President Mike Pence to block the congressional certification.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said GOP arguments of voter fraud will be countered by Democrats who will cite more than 60 federal court rulings against the Trump campaign and Republicans seeking to alter election outcomes in a handful of states.

Biden won the Electoral College vote, 306-232. He will take the oath of office on Jan. 20 at his inauguration, a historic event that celebrates the peaceful transfer of power.

Outside the Capitol, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators gathered early Wednesday to protest the outcome of the 2020 election and Biden’s victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

