Congressional candidates surprised media blocked from debate

Most of the Congressional District 4 candidates who spoke at a Democratic forum Wednesday said they had no clue the event was closed to the press and expressed surprise after a Review-Journal reporter was asked to leave.

Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Allison Stephens was the first to voice concern following the event sponsored by the Red Rock Democratic Club. She was joined at the forum by fellow Democrats Clark County principal John Anzalone, businesswoman Amy Vilela, state Sen. Pat Spearman and former U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford.

“I’m sorry you didn’t get a chance to hear from us at the forum,” Stephens tweeted. “Candidates should talk with the press openly and often so voters get to know us, our policy positions and our goals.”

Club President Dan Kruger said Wednesday that excluding reporters allows the candidates to “speak freely.” But Stephens and the other candidates said Thursday they welcome more transparency and a chance to get their message out to voters.

“I’m not uncomfortable with press in the room,” she said. “My answers aren’t going to change because of who’s in the audience.”

Kruger said Thursday he stands by club’s longstanding policy of inviting only “members and sponsored guests” to events — and a club bylaw that prohibits recording of any kind.

“We don’t allow filming or recording because if some candidate picks their nose, scratches their head, yawns or takes a drink of water, it becomes front-page news,” said Kruger. “And we’ve had politicians say they won’t come to these events if the press is there because they want to be candid without looking over their shoulder. In the last election, there were trackers everywhere and they were not favorable.”

Barry Smith, executive director of the Nevada Press Association, said reporters being denied access or asked to leave political party events is a “very rare” occurrence in Nevada, he said.

“If candidates can’t speak frankly and honestly in public, then why are they even running for office?” Smith said. “That’s the whole idea of public service and elected officials to represent.”

Stephens, Anzalone and Horsford and Villela said they didn’t know media was excluded when they agreed to attend. Spearman did not return calls for comment.

“While it is up to each club to determine the rules and format for their forums, I believe in open press access to all debates,” Horsford said.

A few minutes into the forum, Anzalone said he saw a club member notify Kruger that “the RJ is here,” and saw him leave. He thought Kruger would help the reporter find a seat — not ask the reporter to leave.

“I had no idea that happened until this morning when I saw it on Twitter,” Anzalone said. “Personally, I have no problem with reporters being there. I would not change my statements whatsoever. I think the public needs to know all of the candidates’ feelings on the issues so they can make an educated decision come June and come November.”

But the Red Rock Democratic Club isn’t changing its policies, Kruger said, but the flap made him realize the club needs to disclose that events are private when posting on public social media accounts.

“We’ll make it clearer that these are not public events because apparently some people in Nevada can’t figure that out,” he said.

