Politics and Government

Congressional races shaping up between Rodimer-Lee, Marchant-Horsford

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2020 - 3:39 am
 

Republicans Dan Rodimer and Jim Marchant took the lead in contested primaries for the right to challenge Democratic Reps. Susie Lee and Stephen Horsford in the only two Nevada congressional races likely to be competitive in 2020, according to partial election results released Wednesday morning.

Lee, Horsford and fellow Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in the 1st District also opened up huge leads in their own primary elections. The Associated Press immediately declared victory for each.

The first batch of results for Tuesday’s primary was delayed until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday due to long lines at the limited number of voting centers. The totals included ballots received and counted before election day.

The state switched to an all-mail election due to the fear of COVID-19 spread among voters and election workers, and only three locations opened in Clark County on Tuesday.

Final, unofficial election results will not be available until at least June 16 — the final date in which absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be accepted. The results must then go through the usual canvassing and certification before being finalized.

3rd District

In Nevada’s 3rd District, which encompasses southern Las Vegas and surrounding suburbs and unincorporated Clark County, Rodimer, a small business owner and former professional wrestler, received 9,934 votes, or 43.50 percent.

Former Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz is in second with 7,446 votes, or 32.60 percent.

Both waged a bitter primary for the chance at challenging Lee, who is on pace Wednesday to breeze past her own primary challengers. Lee’s district narrowly favored President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and her seat has been a focus for both parties ever since.

According to federal election documents filed last month, Schwartz spent more than $700,000 — including nearly $580,000 of his own money as a yet-to-be-repaid campaign loan — on the primary. He has about $53,000 remaining in his campaign fund.

Rodimer spent nearly $540,000. Rodimer also loaned himself about $183,000 and has about $220,000 left.

The two have publicly attacked each other through ads and social media for months leading into the election.

Schwartz has attempted to paint Rodimer as a criminal, stemming from a battery arrest and other alleged incidents in the early 2010s.

Rodimer returned fire in a series of ads targeting Schwartz’s record and conservative chops, accusing him of being a closet liberal who has tried to raise raise taxes and is soft on guns and immigration.

Both have tried to align with Trump, but Rodimer seems to have gained more Republican establishment backing, having been endorse by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Mindy Robinson (13.39 percent of the vote), Brian Nadell (4.22), Corwin Newberry (4.04), and Victor Willert (2.25) rounded out the Republican primary field.

Democrats Dennis Sullivan and Tiffany Watson earned about 9 and 8 percent of the vote, respectively, to Lee’s 83.15 percent.

“I am so grateful to every Nevada voter who put their faith in me, once again, to be their Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District,” Lee said in a statement released by her campaign. “Representing our community since January of last year has certainly been filled with urgent challenges, but it has been the honor of a lifetime.”

Independent American Edward Bridges II, Libertarian Steven Brown and nonpartisan Gary Crispin have all moved on to the general election, as they did not draw any party challengers.

4th District

Marchant lead a large field in the Republican primary as of Wednesday in the 4th District, which includes central Nevada’s rural counties and stretches down into North Las Vegas and parts of Clark County, with 8,321 votes or 33.53 percent.

Small businessman and U.S. Air Force veteran Sam Peters was close behind with 7,354 votes, or 29.64 percent. Small businesswoman and former Ms. Nevada U.S. Lisa Song Sutton was in third with 3,303 votes — about 13.31 percent.

The Republicans are jockeying for a chance to unseat Horsford, who is finishing his second non-consecutive term in a district that both parties view as possibly competitive.

Horsford drew a handful of primary challengers but held a convincing lead Wednesday morning.

Democrats Jennifer Eason (10.31 percent of the vote), Gabrielle “Brie” D’Ayr (6.29 percent), Christopher Colley (2.89 percent), George Brucato (2.71 percent) and Gregory Kempton (2.62 percent) appear to have finished well behind the congressman’s 75.18 percent.

Rebecca Wood (6.4 percent of the vote), Charles Navarro (6.29 percent), Leo Blundo (5.27 percent), Rosalie Bingham (3.09 percent) and Randi Reed (2.47) also challenged on the Republican side.

Libertarian Jonathan Royce Esteban and Independent American Barry Rubinson are on to the general election unchallenged.

1st District

Titus holds a large lead over several primary challengers in the safely Democratic 1st District, which includes a highly populated chunk of Las Vegas and the Strip. Titus, the dean of Nevada’s federal delegation, is running for her fourth straight term and fifth overall in Congress.

She lead progressives Anthony Thomas Jr. and Allen Rheinhart with 14,518 votes, or 86.42 percent as of Wednesday morning. Thomas received 1,369 votes, or 8.15 percent, and Rheinhart had 912 votes, or 5.43 percent.

Joyce Bentley, whom Titus beat by more than 36 percentage points in the 2018 general election, leads in the Republican primary with 2,752 votes (37.93 percent).

Josh Elliott trails Bentley with 2,197 votes, or 30.28 percent. Perennial candidate Eddie Hamilton is in third with 1,193 (16.44 percent), and Citlaly Larios-Elias rounded out the field with 1,113 votes (15.34 percent).

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

