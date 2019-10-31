60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Congresswoman Katie Hill decries ‘double standard’ as she resigns

By Laurie Kellman The Associated Press
October 31, 2019 - 2:25 pm
 

WASHINGTON — California freshman congresswoman Katie Hill bid a defiant farewell to the House on Thursday, suggesting a double standard forced her resignation amid a messy divorce, “gutter” politics and nude photos made public.

Leaving her apartment, she said, for the first time since the photos were published in a conservative publication, the scarlet-suited Hill cast her final House vote in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

In her last floor speech, Hill apologized to supporters, especially young girls and those who are different, for letting them down after toppling a Republican incumbent and rocketing toward the top of Democratic politics. Then she turned her fury on a system that she said allows Trump and other men accused of misconduct to remain in some of the highest offices in the country.

“This is bigger than me. I am leaving now because of a double standard,” Hill, who only days ago sat at the Democratic leadership table, said from the well of the mostly empty House. “I’m leaving, but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body and, worst of all, in the Oval Office.”

There was no such complaint against the 32-year-old Hill. But she announced her resignation Sunday night amid an ethics committee investigation into whether she had engaged in an affair with a male congressional staffer, which she denied and which would have broken House rules. Hill, who identifies as bisexual, acknowledged having a consensual affair with a female aide on her campaign.

Meanwhile, a conservative outlet published nude photos of Hill with another woman, a development she blamed on what she called an abusive husband and ruthless political operatives.

Hill added, “I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures (and) capitalized on my sexuality.” She said the photos were taken and posted without her consent.

Hill’s fall laid bare generational and cultural fault lines that had defined the new Democratic majority since it took control of the House in January as the youngest, most female and most diverse caucus in history. The rift runs between the veterans who run the House and their would-be proteges, younger members like Hill with little memory of life before social media and digital footprints.

As Hill delivered her resignation speech, some of her fellow freshmen signaled their support by sitting in the front row. Among them, her roommate on Capitol Hill, Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Joe Neguse of Colorado.

In contrast, there was a distinct lack of support from the House’s upper echelons for Hill to fight the scandal and stay in office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who picked Hill for a post at the leadership table, issued a statement soon after the resignation announcement praising the congresswoman but adding that the developments had made the prospect of Hill keeping her seat “untenable.”

On Thursday, just before the impeachment vote, Pelosi called Hill an “outstanding young public servant” who is patriotic and respected. She said it’s “shameful” that Hill was humiliated. And she emphasized that Hill stepped down on her own.

“Katie Hill’s decision to resign is her decision to resign,” Pelosi, 79, said, adding that she tells her grandchildren to be careful about social media. The matter, Pelosi said, is “bigger than one person. It’s about how people have presented themselves over time and again exploitation by others who get the information and we don’t know how and that’s not right.”

Hill said the photos were taken and posted without her consent and enabled what she said was more abuse from a husband she is divorcing. She said she’d been warned that political operatives had hundreds more nude pictures that they were planning to release “bit by bit until they broke me down to nothing while they used my faults and my past to distract from the things that matter most.”

Hill said she resigned in part because she didn’t want to be a distraction.

“There’s only one investigation that deserves the attention of this country, and that’s the one we voted on today,” Hill said of the impeachment proceedings.

Trump, who can be heard on an “Access Hollywood” recording bragging about grabbing and kissing women without their consent, denies accusations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women. Two Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, have also denied accusations of sexual impropriety.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies gi ...
Twitter banning all political advertising
By Rachel Lerman and Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in proliferating highly targeted, misleading messages.

Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right, is surrounded by ...
Boeing CEO faces second Capitol Hill grilling over 737 Max
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Lawmakers blasted Boeing and peppered its CEO on Wednesday with questions about the design and marketing of the 737 Max, the plane involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.

Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan speaks during a press conference ...
Immigration officials warn border troubles far from over
By Colleen Long and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

Even though crossings have been down over the past few months, officials say the number of migrants coming over border is still high. And resources are still stretched.