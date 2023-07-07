Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to speak at North Las Vegas event

Alex Jones is scheduled to speak at a two-day Christian nationalist conference in North Las Vegas in August alongside about 70 other far-right figures.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Sept. 22, 2022. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

Conspiracy theorist and radio show host Alex Jones will speak at a two-day Christian nationalist conference in North Las Vegas in August alongside about 70 other far-right figures who hope to “reawaken America.”

Thousands will gather at Craig Ranch on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in a climate-controlled facility to hear about “the great awakening,” which aims to wake people up to “the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Bible,” said event host Clay Clark.

The event is part of the ReAwaken America Tour, a show started in 2021 by Clark and retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as a national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Previous conferences, which have been described as a “petri dish for Christian nationalism,” as well as a “part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally,” featured pro-Trump speakers, anti-vaccine doctors, preachers and conspiracy theorists.

This year’s lineup, in addition to Jones, includes Eric Trump, MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell and Stella Immanuel, a doctor who claimed hydroxychloroquine cured COVID-19. Attendees also will be able to get baptized, Clark said.

Although Clark does not tell speakers what to say, the Oklahoma entrepreneur said the general theme of the conference is to expose the “agenda” of “The Great Reset,” an economic recovery plan from the World Economic Forum that details how the world can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones, who filed for personal bankruptcy after he was ordered to pay $1.5 billion for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, describes “The Great Reset” as “the global elite’s international conspiracy to enslave humanity and all life on the planet.”

Clark believes, for instance, that people connected to the World Economic Forum are putting “RNA nanotechnology” under people’s skin to enslave and track them.

As of Thursday, the event had sold about 4,300 tickets and had 700 remaining, Clark said, adding that people also can watch it online. Those who want to go can “name their price,” Clark said, so anyone who wants to attend can afford it. Attendees also can get a discount for a room at the Trump International Hotel.

The city of North Las Vegas said in a statement to the Review-Journal that it is not affiliated or connected with the tour, specifying that the event is a third-party rental of a public space and that permits for rentals are based on “content-neutral” criteria.

“As long as permit criteria and requirements are met, the City of North Las Vegas does not discriminate against those wishing to lawfully assemble,” the city said. “As a government agency, the City of North Las Vegas has an obligation to uphold the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and ensure that all citizens, popular or not, majority or minority, conventional or unconventional, have access to public spaces for public expression.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.