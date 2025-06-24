Contentious public lands sale axed from Congress’ ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

An official determined it violated the Byrd Rule, meant to prevent unnecessary additions to the reconciliation process.

FILE - Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, speaks during the confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A proposal to sell off at least 2 million acres of public lands for housing throughout the West appears to be out of Congress’ so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” following bipartisan outcry.

The Senate parliamentarian determined that the provisions violated the Byrd Rule, a procedure meant to keep proposals unrelated to Congress’ budget out of the reconciliation bill. A previous, Nevada-specific attempt to sell off public lands in the House, led by Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., similarly was removed before the bill passed.

The news comes after Sen. Mike Lee, the Republican from Utah behind the bill, conceded that 2.2 million to 3.3 million was too much land to consider selling off. In response to days of criticism online from hunters and ranchers, Lee said he would remove all U.S. Forest Service land from consideration and limit the proposal to only Bureau of Land Management land within 5 miles of population centers.

“Yes, the Byrd Rule limits what can go in the reconciliation bill, but I’m doing everything I can to support President Trump and move this forward,” Lee wrote in an X post Monday evening.

‘Public lands belong in public hands’

Selling off public lands, a long unpopular concept with voters on both sides of the aisle, could have alleviated some tension on Las Vegas’ housing shortage, which the real estate industry has blamed on a lack of developable land. Nevada leads the nation as the state with the largest percentage of land owned by the federal government.

Outside the Western Governors’ Association’s annual meeting on Monday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, thousands gathered to protest the public lands sell-off. About 150 did the same near Lake Tahoe.

“This is a victory for the American public, who were loud and clear: Public lands belong in public hands, for current and future generations alike,” said Tracy Stone-Manning, who ran the Bureau of Land Management during the Biden administration, in a statement. “We trust the next politician who wants to sell off public lands will remember that people of all stripes will stand against that idea. Our public lands are not for sale.”

Previously, Lee had accused Stone-Manning, now president of nonprofit The Wilderness Society, of leading a disinformation campaign against the land sale provisions after the organization’s release of a map analyzing what land could be up for sale if the bill passed. Stone-Manning’s organization stood by its analysis.

Nevada’s Democratic delegation had largely decried Lee’s public lands sell-off, with some pointing to the fact that the revenue from the sales would be returned to the Treasury Department rather than the local economy.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., have pushed for the sale of lands in prior sessions, in both Clark and Washoe counties, though some land would have been conserved in return, and the revenue generated would have returned to Nevada.

Lee, Cortez Masto and Rosen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

