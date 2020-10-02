77°F
Politics and Government

Coronavirus test will likely delay Trump’s Vegas visit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated October 1, 2020 - 10:04 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit Nevada next week, but the trip may have to be scrubbed after the president confirmed Thursday night that he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he and first lady Melania were beginning a “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump’s comments came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Later, the president tweeted to confirm his diagnosis: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

According to Trump’s campaign website, the president had been scheduled to hold rallies in Tucson, Arizona Monday and Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday. Politico reported on Twitter that Trump will head to Los Angeles for a fundraiser Tuesday as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

