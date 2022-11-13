Cortez Masto gives remarks about winning re-election to US Senate

Fresh from winning re-election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto made remarks about her victory at the Carpenters International Training Center on Sunday morning.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., walks on stage during a rally with former President Barack Obama, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during an election night party hosted by the Nevada Democratic Party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Fresh from winning re-election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto made remarks on her victory Sunday morning at the Carpenters International Training Center.

Joining her at the event were workers from many Southern Nevada unions.

Cortez Masto narrowly won a second term in the Senate after defeating Republican Adam Laxalt, the Associated Press projected Saturday night. Her win in the closely watched race ensures Democratic control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years.

