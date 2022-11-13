54°F
jeff_german
Politics and Government

Cortez Masto gives remarks about winning re-election to US Senate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2022 - 9:37 am
 
Updated November 13, 2022 - 10:00 am
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., walks on stage during a rally with former President Barack ...
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., walks on stage during a rally with former President Barack Obama, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during an election night party hosted by the Nevada ...
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during an election night party hosted by the Nevada Democratic Party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Fresh from winning re-election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto made remarks on her victory Sunday morning at the Carpenters International Training Center.

Joining her at the event were workers from many Southern Nevada unions.

Cortez Masto narrowly won a second term in the Senate after defeating Republican Adam Laxalt, the Associated Press projected Saturday night. Her win in the closely watched race ensures Democratic control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

