Politics and Government

Cortez Masto named to Senate leadership post

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 11:41 am
 

WASHINGTON — With control of the Senate still undecided, Democrats and Republicans moved ahead with leadership elections Tuesday, re-electing Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer to top party spots and adding a few new faces, like Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.

Cortez Masto was named vice chairwoman of outreach, working with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. She’d previously served as the chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which oversaw Senate races in the 2020 election cycle.

“I’m proud to take on this new leadership role on behalf of Nevadans so that I can continue to advocate for their needs in the Senate,” Cortez Masto said in a statement released by Senate Democrats.

Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 will determine which party has the majority and control of the legislative agenda.

Current Senate Majority Leader McConnell, R-Ky., was re-elected to that post by GOP lawmakers. Senate Minority Leader Schumer, D-N.Y., also retained his position.

If the Georgia runoffs flip control to Democrats, the two top leaders will flip titles.

Other leaders in both parties were also re-elected to their positions, but Democrats added Cortez Masto and Cory Booker of New Jersey to posts and placed them on the leadership ladder.

Booker was elected vice chair of communications and policy development.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

