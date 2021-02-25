Cortez Masto officially announces bid for reelection

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto officially announced her bid for reelection on Wednesday in a video posted on Twitter.

In this image from video, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced her 2022 re-election campaign in a short video posted to social media on Wednesday.

The announcement was not a surprise, as Cortez Masto had said in recent interviews she planned on running again. Her campaign filed its paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in December.

“When I was first elected, I made clear I’d always make Nevada families my top priority in the Senate, and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” Cortez Masto said in the video.

She highlighted votes on affordable health care and immigration and pledged to work “night and day” on providing relief needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cortez Masto is the state’s senior senator and the first Latina ever elected in Congress’ upper chamber. She defeated Republican Rep. Joe Heck by about 2.5 percentage points in 2016.

She has yet to officially draw a challenger, but Republicans have made it clear she will be targeted in the upcoming cycle. The GOP recently targeted her with a digital ad focused on school reopenings.

Democrats currently hold a majority in the Senate by the thinnest of margins, 50-50 with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holding the key tiebreaking vote.

