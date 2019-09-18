92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Cortez Masto, Rosen turn to commission for judge picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2019 - 3:31 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Nevada’s two Democratic senators are forming a bipartisan commission to vet potential candidates for federal judgeships in Nevada, saying the panel would help them select qualified people to recommend to the White House for appointment.

The commission would be the first of its kind in Nevada, but similar to those in Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania that were formed to reduce politics and cronyism when selecting potential judicial nominees for lifetime roles.

“We are looking for the best qualified candidates who will respect precedent,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Nevada’s senior senator and a former Nevada attorney general.

Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said they are selecting 10 members, five from Northern Nevada and five from Southern Nevada, to vet candidates for federal district judges and the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The commission currently is being formed and the members selected will be announced later. The senators said the members would be a diverse group to ensure the voice of Nevada is heard when promoting candidates to sit on a federal bench.

“We have two distinct metropolitan areas in the state and we wanted to make sure that both were equally represented” along with rural areas, Rosen said.

The bipartisan panels will be made up of people in the legal community who will review applications and interview prospective candidates for openings.

“It’s a great idea. A lot of other senators in both parties from other states have done that,” said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond School of Law professor and founding faculty member of the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

The panels work best when they are bipartisan, Tobias said, and help protect the prerogatives of the people of the state who elected the senators, who are charged with giving advice and consent over judicial nominees to the president.

Announcement of the panels comes as Nevada faces two federal district judge vacancies, one considered an emergency, and crowded dockets.

The first vacancy in Nevada came open in 2016 when Judge Robert Clive Jones took senior status. Obama nominated Anne Rachel Traum, a UNLV law professor to fill the vacancy. But that nomination was blocked by then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. The seat remains open.

The second Nevada vacancy occurred in June 2018, when Judge James Mahan took senior status. Senior judges are considered semi-retired, and may opt to work a reduce caseload.

Judge Jay Bybee of Las Vegas, who sits on the San Francisco-based Ninth Circuit, has announced he will take senior status at the end of this year.

Senate Republican leaders have vowed to continue the tradition of giving home-state senators the right to block district court judges in their state through a process known as the “blue slip.” Both senators must sign the blue slip in order for the nomination to proceed to a hearing, and ultimately a vote.

However, Senate Republicans have broken with tradition and approved appellate court judges in cases where both home-state senators haven’t signed the blue slip.

Cortez Masto accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House of trying to pack the courts with ideologically conservative judges.

“Republican leadership, with the support of the White House, don’t believe the Democrats should have any input,” Cortez Masto said.

She said the commissions are designed to get past the partisanship and get qualified candidates on the bench.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Appeals court asked to halt discharge of Airmen with HIV
By Denise Lavoie The Associated Press

The Department of Justice has argued that the military allows service members who contract HIV to continue to serve if they can perform their duties.

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a ...
Divided Fed reduces rates but may not cut again this year
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The divisions on the policy committee underscored the challenges for Chairman Jerome Powell in guiding the Fed at a time of high economic uncertainty.