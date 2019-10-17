83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Cortez Masto: Togliatti judicial nomination looking good

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 3:40 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A Nevada senator predicted smooth sailing Thursday for a White House judicial nomination to fill an “emergency vacancy” in the state that the chief federal district judge said was critical to addressing the backlog of cases.

President Donald Trump nominated senior Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti this week to fill one of two vacancies on the federal bench in Nevada, which consists of seven seats.

“Thank you, Mr. President, may we have another,” Chief District Judge Gloria Navarro of Las Vegas told the Review-Journal following the White House announcement to fill the vacancy and address a growing caseload and backlog.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, recommended candidates that included Togliatti to the White House for the nomination.

Cortez Masto said she would review the nomination thoroughly, and meet officially with Togliatti before her Senate confirmation hearing. But Cortez Masto said she was pleased with the president’s pick and could not foresee anything that would hold up the nomination.

“It’s important for us to be able to have our benches completely filled with competent judges who are moving those cases in a timely manner. I think it’s important that that happened,” Cortez Masto said.

Cortez Masto said Togliatti was nominated to fill a seat that has been vacant for more than three years, when Judge Robert Clive Jones of Las Vegas took senior status in 2016. The Administrative Office of U.S. Courts declared the vacancy an emergency.

Another vacancy was created in June when Judge James Mahan of Reno took senior status.

Navarro, citing the backlog of cases in federal courts in Nevada, said she was hopeful the other vacancy would be filled soon.

The senators are expected to seek applications for the Reno vacancy soon. Those candidates would be vetted by a bipartisan commission formed by the lawmakers to choose people with qualifications that the senators can recommend to the White House for nomination.

Togliatti serves as a senior judge on the state district court and as a private mediator and arbitrator for complex civil litigation cases and mass torts, according to the White House.

She served as chief judge on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court from 2011 to 2014. Before joining the state district court, Togliatti served as Las Vegas Justice Court judge. She is also a former deputy district attorney for Clark County.

Togliatti earned a bachelor’s degree from UNLV and a law degree from California Western School of Law.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-622-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada liable for correction officers’ pay
By / RJ

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Nevada is not immune from a lawsuit filed by corrections officers over pay because it moved a state lawsuit into federal court.

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, arrives for a joint interview with the Hou ...
US envoy Sondland distances himself from Trump
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Gordon Sondland’s testimony to House impeachment investigators was aimed at distancing himself from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpina ...
Kurdish commander says Trump OK’d deal with Moscow, Damascus
By Lefteris Pitarakis and Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

The commander’s comments underscored President Trump’s willingness to see a crucial U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State switch allegiance to Moscow and Damascus.

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leave the Ambassador&#x2019 ...
Pence says Turkey has agreed to 5-day cease-fire in Syria
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that the U.S. and Turkey had agreed to a five-day cease-fire in northern Syria to allow for a Kurdish withdrawal from a security zone roughly 20 miles south of the Turkish border, in what appeared to be a significant embrace of Turkey’s position in the week-long conflict.

In an Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the Nationa ...
Powerful US Rep. Elijah Cummings, who took on Trump, dies at 68
By Brian Witte The Associated Press

Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a news conf ...
US airstrikes destroy ammunition left behind in Syria
The Associated Press

Most of the 1,000 U.S. forces in Syria are being withdrawn over the coming days and weeks because of the Turkish invasion into northern Syria and the attack on Kurdish forces.