County approves $62M sale of 12 plots of vacant land

Commissioners voted to accept final bid amounts in the sale of 12 plots of land owned by the Department of Aviation, totaling in approximately 65 acres.

The plots, which were scattered around the Las Vegas Valley, was auctioned off by the department because it was determined that the land would not have an aviation-related use in the future, Clark County Department of Aviation spokesperson Joe Rajchel said.

The auction, which ran during a 48-hour period at the end of January, made 20 plots of land — totalling nearly 130 acres — available for bidding by private parties. Eight plots did not grab the eye of any bidders.

A majority of the plots that did sell, however, sold for more than their appraised value. The largest of those sales was of a 19.18 acre plot located near the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

That parcel’s final bid price, which was offered by Simcha 260 LLC, was $27.75 milion — more than $8.5 million than the plot was appraised for.

All told, the final bid prices totaled $14.4 million more than the appraised value for the 12 plots of land.

Not all of that cash will go back to the Department of Aviation, however.

The sale proceeds from a majority of the parcels will be distributed between the Bureau of Land Management, which will receive 85 percent, and the state of Nevada, which will receive 5 percent. The remaining 10 percent will be distributed to the Department of Aviation.

The proceeds from two plots, including the 19 acre unit located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Spring Road, will be distributed to the Department of Aviation.

Nearly all of the plots of land had been owned by the Bureau of Land Management and were transferred to the Department of Aviation for management under a 1998 federal law.

The Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act allows the BLM to sell public land in the Las Vegas Valley and use part of the money for land improvement projects.

The surplus land auctions are typically held “once to twice a year,” and the land is sold with deed restrictions to protect airport operations in the future development of the land, Rajchel said.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.