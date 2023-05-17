88°F
Politics and Government

County buys parking garage, building near University Medical Center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 6:24 pm
 
University Medical Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
University Medical Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Parking at University Medical Center will get easier in the future, and the hospital will get some extra space.

Clark County voted Tuesday to approve a $6.5 million purchase of a building and a parking garage at 710 S. Tonopah Drive, which are adjacent to the hospital in the medical district.

The two-story building accounts for 20,266-square feet, while the garage has 136 parking spaces, according to county documents.

The building, owned by Las Vegas-based Atomic Cocktail LLC, was last home to a cosmetology school.

Commissioners also approved $20,000 for closing costs.

Concrete plans for the property weren’t announced, but UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling wrote in a statement that the “additional space will support UMC’s continued growth as we introduce new and expanded services to meet the health care needs of our community.”

The county-run hospital last month unveiled $55 million renovation project to add two healing gardens and modernize the hospital’s facade with new lighting, landscaping and signage, in addition to upgrading parking and driving and walking access, is expected to be completed in three years.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

