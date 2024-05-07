County received one sidewalk vendor application in first week

Clark County received just one sidewalk vending license application during the first six days the ordinance was in effect.

TikTok sues US over law to ban platform without sale

Lee, Horsford join letter calling on Biden to take action on border

SAUNDERS: School’s out, and academia is due for a protest reckoning

Jaime Melendez works at his taco stand at the corner of Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road, on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

Jaime Melendez, left, prepares tacos at pastor at his taco stand at the corner of Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road, on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

Marley Webster watches as Jaime Melendez prepares his tacos at his taco stand at the corner of Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road, on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

Jaime Melendez, left, prepares tacos at pastor at his taco stand at the corner of Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road, on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

Daiyon Ranking and his girlfriend Katie Stoia, right, watch as Jaime Melendez prepares their borritos at a taco stand at the corner of Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road, on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

Clark County’s business license department received just one sidewalk vending license application in the first six days the ordinance has been in effect.

That might be due to interested individuals reaching out to “other relevant authorities,” including the Southern Nevada Health District and the Secretary of State’s office, a county spokesperson said in an email.

The health district received no applications and has had only two people contact the agency about the requirements for sidewalk vendors as of Monday, according to SNHD Manager of Food Operations Larry Rogers.

In mid-April, county commissioners passed a law allowing sidewalk vendors to legally operate in certain parts of the Las Vegas Valley. It took effect on April 30.

The ordinance says sidewalk vendors must obtain a county license, hold a permit with the health district and maintain an insurance policy, among other requirements.

Street vendors and advocates have raised concerns over licensure costs and a provision of the law that bans vendors from operating within 500 feet of county parks and schools.

The county is holding a workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Clark Government Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and is meant to inform the public about the process to become a fully licensed sidewalk vendor.

Officials will provide attendees with a step-by-step guide on requirements to apply for a business license, and representatives from the Southern Nevada Health District will be available to answer questions about obtaining a health permit.

The workshop will be offered in both English and Spanish and will be live streamed through the county’s social media channels, according to the county.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.