Court: More employers can opt out of healthcare law’s birth control requirement
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has sided with President Trump’s effort to let more employers opt out of healthcare law’s no-cost birth control requirement.
The decision supports an administration move to expand the types of organizations that could opt out on religious or moral grounds.
