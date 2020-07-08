Court: More employers can opt out of healthcare law’s birth control requirement

The Supreme Court has sided with President Trump’s effort to let more employers opt out of healthcare law’s no-cost birth control requirement.

The Supreme Court stands on on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The decision supports an administration move to expand the types of organizations that could opt out on religious or moral grounds.

