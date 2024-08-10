106°F
Politics and Government

Crowd grows for Harris-Walz rally; VP lands in Vegas

Attendees line up around the building to enter as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running ...
Attendees line up around the building to enter as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Supporters await the rally with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Go ...
Supporters await the rally with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Supporters wait in line to attend the rally with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running m ...
Supporters wait in line to attend the rally with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2024 - 10:54 am
 
Updated August 10, 2024 - 3:14 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, arrived in Las Vegas today for a rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center this afternoon.

The visit, part of their battleground state tour, will mark Harris’ seventh visit to the state this year, though her first since taking over the Democratic ticket. It will also serve as Walz’s introduction to the Silver State since Harris selected him to run for vice president at the beginning of the week.

Large lines of rallygoers were forming outside the Thomas & Mack Center two hours before doors were to open, according to a video posted on X Saturday by the NV Dems X account.

Supporters began filing in to the arena once the doors opened, with many still waiting in line. The inside of the venue was filling up rapidly with crowds of supporters.

The expected Democratic ticket held rallies in Philadelphia, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Detroit and Phoenix this week before their visit to Las Vegas.

Last week GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance visited Henderson. Nevadans can expect to see a relatively steady stream of candidates and their political surrogates leading to the Nov. 5 election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

