Crucial votes expected Friday in Trump impeachment trial — LIVESTREAM

Crucial votes on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial were expected Friday.

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from left, speaks to reporters while standing with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., from left, and Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In this image from video, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts gets a card with the question submitted by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., aside as declines to read the question as written during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, talks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, points toward the elevator as she arrives, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, walks to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was headed to crucial votes Friday as Republicans were confident they could block a motion by Democrats to call witnesses that would prolong the trial for days to come.

Republican leaders were pushing to block the motion on witnesses and move to acquit the president on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress which were passed by the House in December.

“A final verdict of acquittal would help our great country,” said White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

But the lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that if the Senate conducts a trial with no witnesses, “that will be a new precedent.”

Public opinion polls show registered voters prefer the Senate call witnesses in the impeachment trial to determine whether the president should remain in office or removed.

The trial stems from a July 25 telephone call where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden. At the time, the Trump administration was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

The president’s lawyers argued the president committed no wrongdoing, while the House impeachment team told the Senate the president was soliciting Ukraine to help cheat in his re-election.

This week, a book draft by former national security adviser John Bolton claimed Trump withheld the aid to force Ukraine to announce the investigation, a quid pro quo for the self-interest of re-election. Ultimately the aid was released and no investigation was ever conducted.

Bolton declined to testify before a House impeachment inquiry, but has said he would appear before the Senate under subpoena.

But Republicans have fought to call Bolton as a witness in the trial.

A vote on a motion that would allow the Bolton testimony is expected later Friday. If Republicans are successful in blocking Bolton’s testimony, they plan to introduce a motion to acquit the president and end the trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

