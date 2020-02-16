Day 2 for early voting in Nevada caucuses going smoothly — so far

The second day of early caucus voting in Nevada has started. The Nevada State Democratic Party reported that more than 11,800 voters participated on the first day, Saturday.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters inside a gym at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Shea Johnson / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A poll worker explains the paper ballot with those waiting in line at 3511 E. Harmon Ave. on Sunday. Feb. 16, 2020. (Dalton La Ferney)

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke inside a gym at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

His remarks to about 1,100 people came shortly before the second day of early caucus voting kicked off in Nevada.

Buttigieg stayed the course in painting himself as a moderate Democrat who could appeal to Republicans to defeat President Trump.

Asked by a rally attendee what it says that a sitting U.S. senator could not name the Mexican president, he replied: “There is more to being prepared than how many years you’ve spent in Washington.”

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer could not name the president when asked by Telemundo earlier this week.

Early voting for Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucuses will take place through Tuesday. Democrats will be allowed to select up to five candidates in order of their preference at any voting site in Clark County. Those votes will be tabulated at voting sites on Feb. 22.

Nearly 12,000 participated in the process by 5 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada State Democratic Party reported.

Let the voting begin

Martha Pike and Jeffery Wise showed up early Sunday afternoon to their early caucus location. They volunteered at past Nevada caucuses. This their first time to early vote, they were not sure what to expect.

But the the workers at the Nevada State Education Association at 3511 East Harmon Ave. had them in and out within about 10 or 15 minutes, Wise said.

“You have more time to come and (vote),” Pike said of early voting, “versus the caucus — you have one day. It’s really nice.”

Zach Conine, Nevada treasurer, spoke with voters in line ahead of the 1 p.m. start.

Jeffery Wise and Martha Pike of Las Vegas volunteered in past #NevadaCaucuses. They just stepped out from voting today. Here’s how it went: pic.twitter.com/vttzg6ygNQ — Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 16, 2020

He said early voting should make for a more “inclusive” turnout.

“Iowa looks like me, but Nevada doesn’t, the country doesn’t,” he said.

