56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

DCCC ads defend Lee, Horsford on drug bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2019 - 4:07 pm
 

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will launch a series of digital ads this week in support of Republican-targeted Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee’s work on H.R. 3, a prescription drug pricing bill that passed in the House on Thursday.

The Facebook advertisements will feature animations of pill organizers and target “persuadable voters” in English and Spanish, DCCC spokesman Andy Orellana said.

The DCCC would not specify exactly how much it will spend on the ads, saying only it was a “significant” buy that could grow further next week.

“This targeted ad buy is a reminder that while (Lee and Horsford) continue to put the priorities of Americans first, Washington Republicans once again showed they will always prioritize padding the pockets of their special interest backers over the people they were elected to represent,” Orellana said.

The bill would save an average family of four $1,920 per year and lower prices for hundreds of thousands of voters in Nevada’s 3rd and 4th districts, Orellana said. It does not appear likely to be called for a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

In response to the advertisements, National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said Lee and Horsford had promised to work with Republicans on this bill before caving to the “Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

“So, instead of a bipartisan bill that will pass the Senate and help find innovative solutions to curing diseases, you have a bill that will go nowhere and help no one,” Sinclair said.

The DCCC ads come after a week in which Lee has been targeted by the state and federal Republican parties with polling and digital ads, as well as a prominent right-leaning dark money group, which spent $500,000 in TV and digital advertisements.

Lee and Horsford’s districts are battlegrounds for both parties, as the seats have changed parties several times in recent elections.

Republicans have attempted to push the narrative that Lee, Horsford and other Democrats are avoiding actual governance in favor of an all-out impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump.

Democrats have countered that H.R. 3, an upcoming vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and other legislation are evidence they can “walk and chew gum at the same time,” as Orellana put it.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
THE LATEST
 
What to watch for in House impeachment debate — LIVESTREAM
By Laurie Kellman The Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee argued through a marathon session Thursday ahead of voting to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the full House.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks with ranking member Rep. Doug ...
House debates impeachment of Trump, vote expected Thursday
By / RJ

The House Judiciary Committee debated two articles of impeachment Wednesday, with a vote expected on Thursday. Discussions broke down along party lines, with Democrats accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of office and Republicans defending his conduct.