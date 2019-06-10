97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Dean: Trump, Nixon alike on obstruction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2019 - 10:05 am
 
Updated June 10, 2019 - 4:14 pm

WASHINGTON — Watergate witness John Dean appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday and said there were similarities between acts of obstruction by President Donald Trump and those that brought down Richard Nixon more than four decades ago.

Dean, who served as White House counsel under Nixon, told the committee that special counsel Robert Mueller gave “this committee a road map” to open an impeachment inquiry of Trump for his efforts to obstruct the probe into Russian meddling in the last presidential election.

A star witness in the Watergate hearings in 1974, Dean said Trump dangled pardons to stop aides from cooperating with Mueller and testifying about incidents that included an order to White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, and then to create a false narrative after the order was disclosed in the media.

“Richard Nixon used the pardon in a similar way,” said Dean, whose testimony before the Judiciary Committee was pivotal in the impeachment of the former president on obstruction charges.

Dean’s testimony clearly rankled the president, who for a second day lashed out on Twitter on “the disgraced Nixon White House Counsel who is a paid CNN contributor. No Collusion – No Obstruction!”

Before the hearing began, Trump called Dean a “sleazebag attorney” in a Tweet.

Asked why he chose to testify, Dean said he had a knot in his stomach the day Trump received the Republican presidential nomination and worried for the country.

“These are troubled times,” Dean said.

Hearings could lead to impeachment

Dean was one of several legal witnesses called to appear before the committee by Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who is holding a series of hearings that could likely lead to an impeachment inquiry of Trump.

Nadler said the committee hearings would review the Mueller report, which found that Russians interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Mueller discovered no evidence that the president colluded with Russian intelligence officials in that effort.

But Mueller’s report described 10 damaging incidents in which Trump tried to obstruct the probe. The special counsel pointedly stated it could not exonerate the president for obstruction, and left it to Congress to pursue future action.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking Republican on the panel, was quick to note that none of the legal experts appearing before the committee were “fact witnesses” and were merely offering conjecture and observations.

“I feel like I’m back in law school,” he said.

Collins also sought to discredit Dean, calling him the “70’s star of obstruction” for Nixon administration efforts to cover up the Watergate complex burglary of the Democratic National Committee office.

He chided Democrats for calling as a witness the former White House counsel, who did not go to prison but served a reduced sentence of four months at a former Army base in Baltimore in exchange for testimony about Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

“I believe they have the Godfather here today, Mr. Dean,” Collins said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, produced a number of Dean’s tweets that were critical of Trump, including one that featured a picture of Dean and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., following a conversation between the two about impeachment.

Mueller probe fell short

Heritage Foundation legal fellow John Malcolm, a witness called by Republicans, testified that Mueller failed to do his duty as special counsel in rendering an opinion on obstruction and leaving the issue to Attorney General William Barr.

But former federal prosecutors Joyce White Vance of Alabama and Barbara McQuade of Michigan, who along with Dean were invited to appear by Democrats on the panel, said Trump’s attempts to thwart the investigation would have limited the probe’s conclusion on Russian interference.

McQuade said Trump committed acts “that threatened national security.”

Both McQuade and Vance said Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation show intent to break the law. McQuade said Mueller’s report spelled out the evidence of obstruction “and left it to Congress to decide whether impeachment was appropriate.”

Dean said Trump alone among presidents was comparable to Nixon in attempts to obstruct an investigation into inappropriate acts. In written testimony, he detailed six specific similarities that included attempts to muzzle investigators through firings.

Nadler called the hearing as House Democrats try to dramatize the Mueller report findings and lay the groundwork for an impeachment inquiry. He said he expects to bring Mueller before the committee to testify.

Democrats divided

Democrats are divided on impeachment, with liberal-leaning lawmakers in the party favoring hearings and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urging a methodical process using committees to build a case against the president and explain to the public the need to take divisive political action.

Only one Republican in the House has called for impeachment, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, have signaled any House action against the president is dead in the upper legislative chamber.

Nevada Democrats in the House, Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, have backed Pelosi’s approach and want Mueller to testify before the Judiciary Committee about his investigation and report.

Titus is leading one investigation into the president’s business dealings and whether he is profiting from his Washington hotel, in violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution. Trump, through private lawyers and the Justice Department, say there is no wrongdoing on the part of the president.

Rep. Mark Amodei, the lone Nevada Republican in the House, told the Review-Journal he is more focused on issues important to his Northern Nevada congressional district and said “it’s hard to play Perry Mason” with committee hearings when witnesses testify in five-minute snippets.

He said it appears the congressional inquiries “appear adversarial.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 20-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
Lucy Flores speaks out about Biden incident
Former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, expresses her feelings about an incident with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Harry Reid takes the stand in injury lawsuit
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid took the stand on Thursday in the product liability lawsuit brought against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Jurors hear opening statements in Reid personal injury trial
Opening statements were made on Tuesday in the product liability lawsuit brought by Harry Reid against against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Mayor Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels
Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels to seniors on March 26, 2019.
Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 race
Candidates for Las Vegas City Council Ward 1. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O'Rourke House Party in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered a message of unity inside a Las Vegas living room Saturday night, outlining a mission to bridge the divide in a polarized America and rally behind “big defining ambitions that we have in common.” (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks at Atomic Liquors
Democrat presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks to her supporters at Atomic Liquors.
Presidential candidate Gillibrand meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys at her first stop in Nevada as a candidate Thursday, March 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto promotes the Rebuild America’s Schools Act
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., co-sponsor of the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, speaks at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas to promote the bill that would provide $100 billion for infrastructure improvements at schools across the country. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Scholar Max Eden on how restorative justice decreases student achievement - VIDEO
Across the country, restorative justice is lowering test scores and increasing the number of students who feel unsafe at schools. That’s according to Max Eden, a senior fellow with the Manhattan Institute, who recently released a study discipline reform.
NV Dems Want To Gut Read By Three - Video
Nevada’s students have a major problem. They aren’t very good at reading. In 2017, just 31 percent of fourth graders were proficient at reading according to the National Assessment of Education Progress. The number proficient falls to 28 percent in eighth grade. Read by Three could change that. If a student can’t read at grade level by the end of third grade, he repeats the grade.
Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard stumps in Las Vegas
Presidential hopeful U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, holds a meet and greet at the Asian Culture Center in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during ...
Trump expresses frustration with Fed’s independent policies
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

President Donald Trump complained Monday that President Xi Jinping enjoys a major advantage in the U.S.-China trade war in that he controls China’s central bank while Trump must deal with a Federal Reserve that is “very destructive to us.”

In this June 8, 2019, photo, people wait for a bus at the terminal in San Marcos, Guatemala. Th ...
US, Mexico crackdown unlikely to deter Central Americans
By Sonia Perez D. The Associated Press

A near-death experience in the Arizona desert a year ago won’t deter Francisco Pérez from another attempt to migrate to the U.S., nor will an increased police presence in southern Mexico.

In a Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, from left, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, former Virginia Attorney Gene ...
Supporter of hardline immigration rules named to US post
By Colleen Long and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies has been named acting director of the agency that manages legal immigration, despite deep opposition from key Senate Republicans.

In a May 23, 2019, photo, the U.S. Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington ...
Justices reject challenge to regulation of gun silencers
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers, just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia.

President Donald Trump responds to a question from the media as he walks into the White House, ...
Amid critics, Trump defends Mexico deal avoiding tariffs
By JIll Colvin The Associated Press

With his threatened Mexican tariffs now on the backburner, President Donald Trump was looking to claim victory even as some of his Democratic challengers for the White House criticized him for overselling a deal that mostly ramps up existing efforts.