Politics and Government

Defense lawyers seek home detention for Jeffrey Epstein

By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press
July 11, 2019 - 12:40 pm
 

NEW YORK — Financier Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers, seeking bail for their client, said Thursday that he had long lived with the fear that federal prosecutors might pursue sexual abuse charges against him again — and yet had never sought to flee the country.

Epstein, 66, was arrested Saturday night in New Jersey as he arrived from Paris and now faces charges that he engaged in sex trafficking with dozens of underage girls in Florida and New York from 2002 to 2005. His lawyers have argued that a non-prosecution agreement made more than a decade ago with federal prosecutors covers the same ground as the new charges.

He pleaded not guilty Monday, and a judge asked defense lawyers and prosecutors to submit their bail arguments prior to a hearing next week.

His lawyers recommended house arrest and electronic monitoring for Epstein as they countered what they described as a “drastic demand” by prosecutors that he be detained until trial.

In seeking detention, prosecutors said a trove of what seemed to be nude pictures of underage girls was found in his mansion after his arrest on charges that he sexually exploited and abused underage girls.

In their submission in Manhattan federal court, lawyers said Epstein always knew federal authorities might renege on a non-prosecution deal signed in 2007, under which Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida, served a 13-month jail sentence and registered as a sex offender.

“Indeed, Mr. Epstein feared the toxic political climate might tempt the government to try and end-run the NPA — yet continually returned home from travel abroad, fully prepared to vindicate his rights under the agreement and otherwise mount a full-throated defense,” they wrote.

The lawyers also said Epstein was in “perfect compliance” with sex offender registration requirements.

The defense also gave some insight into arguments they might eventually use at future hearings and at trial, saying that the accusations against Epstein are “outside the margins of federal criminal law” and don’t constitute sex trafficking since there were no allegations he “trafficked anybody for commercial profit; that he forced, coerced, defrauded, or enslaved anybody.”

The indictment filed in New York accuses Epstein of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and New York from 2002 through 2005. The charges carry the potential for up to 45 years in prison.

Woman claims rape

Since the charges were filed, a woman has come forward to say Epstein raped her at his New York mansion when she was 15. Epstein’s attorneys have not responded to that accusation, and the Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment on it.

A massage therapist who says she traveled to one of Epstein’s private Caribbean islands to work dozens of times in the early 2000s told The Associated Press that she saw “nothing out of the ordinary” there.

She said she saw girls there on two occasions: One girl appeared to be 16 or 17 and excitedly rode around the island on an ATV. She glimpsed another girl hurrying from Epstein’s house to a nearby cottage.

The woman spoke on condition of being identified only by her initials, H.W., because she feared losing business.

H.W., who was then in her 50s, said she was never asked to do anything improper and didn’t make anything of seeing the girls on Little St. James Island, Epstein’s main retreat in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Several employees who worked on Epstein’s property have refused to talk because they signed non-disclosure agreements.

Offers $77M mansion as collateral

In the documents filed with the court, Epstein’s lawyers said their client was willing to offer his $77 million Manhattan mansion as collateral while he lives there, along with his private jet, which would be grounded, as he fights the charges.

The once-secret agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida has been widely criticized as a sweetheart deal. The criticism has fallen heavily on Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who was the U.S. attorney in Miami at the time and played a role in letting Epstein avoid federal prosecution.

His new arrest has drawn attention to his past friendships with powerful people, including Donald Trump before he became president and former President Bill Clinton. Both have recently said they haven’t seen Epstein in years and didn’t know about any misconduct.

On Thursday, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak also sought to distance himself from Epstein after U.S. tax records emerged that Barak received some $2 million in grants last decade from the Wexner Foundation. At the time of the grants, Epstein was a trustee of the foundation.

In a radio interview, Barak said he met Epstein several times but said he “didn’t support me or pay me.”

———

Associated Press writer Dánica Coto contributed to this report from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

