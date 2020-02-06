Defiant Trump to speak about impeachment acquittal — LIVESTREAM

In remarks at National Prayer Breakfast, the president appeared to take a swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

President Donald Trump speaks at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "Trump acquitted" during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — A day after the Senate failed to convict him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, President Donald Trump struck back at his “enemies” at the National Prayer Breakfast.

He was expected to continue to blast the impeachment process during remarks to the nation in the East Room of the White House scheduled for noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

At the annual religious gathering, a still-fuming Trump brandished two newspapers with headlines on his acquittal before slamming Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the only Republican Senator to vote to convict him, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although not by name.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, “I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Trump said in an apparent reference to Romney, who attributed to his faith in God for his vote to convict Trump, and Pelosi, who often says that she prays for Trump.

Pelosi was in the room for the event.

“They should rein in their comments,” she later told reporters.

