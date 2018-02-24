Delta, United cut ties with NRA after Florida shooting

Delta and United Airlines are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association, the latest in major companies to do so following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school earlier this month.

A Delta Airlines jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings, and both have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.

A growing number of large companies have announced they are cutting or reducing ties with the NRA. Rental car company Hertz will no longer offer a discount program to NRA members and First National Bank of Omaha said it will not renew a co-branded credit card it has with the NRA.