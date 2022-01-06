‘Democracy was attacked’: Biden, Harris speak on anniversary of Capitol riot

President Biden on Thursday delivered what he declared was the “God’s truth” marking the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters that raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

Remarks to mark one year since deadly assault on the Capitol (The White House/YouTube)

WASHINGTON —President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered what he declared was the “God’s truth” marking the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

Biden’s criticism was particularly blistering of then-President Trump and his violent supporters.

“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

“Democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the Capitol. “We the people endure. We the people prevailed.”

The president and congressional Democrats started the day in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count. Biden drew a contrast between the truth of what happened and the false narratives that have sprung up about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.

“You and I and the whole world saw with our own eyes,” Biden said.

He asked those listening to close their eyes and recall what they saw that day, as he described the harrowing, violent scene, the mob attacking police, threatening the House speaker, erecting gallows threatening to hang the vice president — all while then-President Trump sat at the White House watching it on TV.

“Here is the God’s truth about Jan. 6, 2021,” Biden said. “They were looking to subvert the Constitution.”

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here’s the truth,” he said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said events at the Capitol are intended “as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment.”

The events include testimonials from members of Congress about the violence and threat from Trump supporters who stormed the House and Senate chambers and forced lawmakers to scurry to safer locations in the Capitol complex.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was whisked by Capitol Police from the Senate floor and Sen. Jacky Rosen, also a Nevada Democrat, led her staff in barricading her official office until the violence subsided.

The attack occurred following a rally led by Trump, who urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and “stop the steal” of the presidential election. Federal judges have rejected lawsuits filed by Republicans and Trump supporters claiming voter fraud in swing states like Nevada as baseless.

Congress was certifying the electoral vote count in the states when the violent mob broke through security barriers, attacked police and smashed windows to get inside the building, trying to hunt down Vice President Mike Pence who was officiating the vote count in the Senate. Pence had rejected questionable legal theories that asserted he had the right to reject slates of electors from swing states.

Congressional Republican leaders condemned the violence immediately following the attack, but have since downplayed the threat to democracy that Trump supporters had posed.

Three Nevada men were arrested on federal felony charges of assault for their participation in the riot. They remain in jail awaiting trial.

