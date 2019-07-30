Democratic candidate events happening all weekend long

This is a schedule of Democratic campaign events happening Aug. 1-4 in Las Vegas as candidates come to town to participate in a forum sponsored by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

(Getty Images)

THURSDAY

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke will host a 6 p.m. town hall at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

FRIDAY

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will host a 6 p.m. event at Green Valley High School in Henderson. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP through the campaign’s mobilize website.

SATURDAY

Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a 12:15 p.m. community event at Sun City Macdonald Ranch, 2020 West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. He will then host an AAPI gathering at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas at Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant.

Sen. Kamala Harris will host an event at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Nate Mack Elementary School, 3170 Laurel Ave., in Henderson. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.

Author Marianne Williamson will host a 7 p.m. town hall at RYK Yoga & Meditation Center in Las Vegas. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP here.

SUNDAY

Harris will speak during the 9:45 a.m. service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church. She will then host a meet and greet with members of black fraternities and sororities at Pearson Community Center, 1625 W Carey Ave., in North Las Vegas.

Williamson will speak at 10 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living of Greater Las Vegas. You may RSVP here.