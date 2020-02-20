Democratic candidates march with Culinary members at union protest

Many Democratic presidential hopefuls joined a Culinary union protest Wednesday. Workers want labor contracts with several Station Casinos properties.

Joe Biden, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren attended Wednesday's picket event organized by Culinary Union Local 226 at the Palms. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vernisha Ward with Culinary Union Local 226 yells slogans with other workers from seven Station Casinos' properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract on the street in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Culinary Union Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Arguello-Kline speaks to workers from seven Station Casinos' properties rally together after walking a picket line fighting for a union contract on the street in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jacob George with the Culinary Local Union 226 shouts out slogans for workers from seven Station Casinos' properties walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract on the street in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ted Pappageorge, president of Culinary Union Local 226, fires up the crowd during a rally for workers from seven Station Casinos' properties who walked a picket line while fighting for a union contract on the street in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right, marches with workers from seven Station Casinos' properties as they walk a picket line while fighting for a union contract on the street in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidateʓen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center, greets cook Glenna Bolster as they march with other workers from seven Station Casinos' properties walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract on the street in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, talks with workers from seven Station Casinos' properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shows his support for workers from seven Station Casinos' properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer, right, walks with Alma Too of the Teamsters Union #968 as he shows his support for workers from seven Station Casinos͠properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets workers from seven Station Casinos' properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with workers from seven Station Casinos' properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. arrives with doughnuts for workers from seven Station Casinos' properties walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Businessman Tom Steyer shows his support for workers from seven Station CasinosÕ properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer shows his support for workers from seven Station Casinos͠properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets workers from seven Station Casinos͠properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, talks with workers from seven Station Casinos͠properties who are walking a picket line while fighting for a union contract in front of the Palms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Culinary Local 226 members protested Wednesday morning to demand labor contracts with several Station Casinos properties.

Union members, looking to secure their first labor contract with a group of properties including the Palms, marched in front of the resort on Flamingo Road. They were joined by members of other unions, including the Teamsters and SEIU.

“Palms casino, look around! Vegas is a union town!” they chanted as they walked the picket line on Flamingo Road.

A Station Casinos spokesman declined to comment on the protest. The company sent a news release Wednesday about its recently improved benefits package, including free health care for employees. The free health care plan has been available since January to employees making less than $20 per hour or $41,600 in salary.

The demonstration attracted a few Democratic presidential contenders. The candidates are seeking support from Culinary members in the wake of the labor group’s announcement that it would not endorse a candidate during the primary process.

Earlier this month, Nevada’s largest and most politically powerful union circulated a flyer criticizing “Medicare for all” health care reform because it would put an end to the bargaining group’s negotiated health plan. The flyer did not mention Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren or “Medicare for all” by name, but implied their plans would be bad for Culinary workers.

Sanders did not attend Wednesday’s demonstration, but Warren did. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, businessman Tom Steyer and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg also showed support by walking in the picket line.

“This is about doing what’s right,” Steyer said. He added that it is important for working people to be able to organize.

The standoff between the Culinary and the Palms is not new.

Last year, the National Labor Relations Board issued a decision saying the Palms acted unlawfully by refusing to recognize and bargain with the Culinary and Bartender unions. The resort repeatedly appealed the results of an employee election in April 2018 that favored union representation.

Station Casinos has not finalized a labor contract at any of its properties.

Protesters marched in a blocked-off traffic lane on Flamingo Road. Music blasted through a network of speakers, and chants filled the air. Some demonstrators danced in the roadway.

“It’s about time,” Biden told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after he arrived. “It’s about time. These guys are engaged in unfair practices here.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.