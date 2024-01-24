59°F
Politics and Government

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson to visit Las Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2024 - 1:37 pm
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will visit Las Vegas for a three-day visit ahead of the Feb. 6 presidential primary.

Williamson, an author and previous 2020 presidential candidate, will host a series of public and private campaign events Thursday to Saturday and will meet with supporters, community leaders and students.

The long-shot candidate is battling incumbent President Joe Biden — who recently won the New Hampshire primary — but Williamson has gained support and traction from younger voters.

She has events at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Reynolds Brothers Co., a 6 p.m. press conference at the Martin Luther King Jr. statute on 1344 W. Carey Ave., a 10 a.m. Friday town hall event at The Circus Center and a Saturday 10 a.m. early voting canvass launch at her campaign office at 3601 W. Sahara Ave.

Williamson has focused her campaign on promoting universal health care and tuition-free college, canceling student loan debt and guaranteeing paid family leave.

“Williamson’s campaign exists to help harness the political voices of millions of people throughout this country already forming a chorus of change,” her campaign said in a statement. Americans are ready to disrupt the corruption that has led to such a dangerous place for both people and planet, and put America on the path to a season of repair.”

To learn more information on her upcoming events, visit events.marianne2024.com.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

