Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson to visit Las Vegas this week

Marianne Williamson, a 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, will hold multiple campaign events in Las Vegas starting Thursday ahead of the Feb. 6 presidential primary.

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson speaks a campaign stop at the Keene Public Library in Keene, N.H., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Williamson, an author and previous 2020 presidential candidate, will host a series of public and private campaign events Thursday to Saturday and will meet with supporters, community leaders and students.

The long-shot candidate is battling incumbent President Joe Biden — who recently won the New Hampshire primary — but Williamson has gained support and traction from younger voters.

She has events at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Reynolds Brothers Co., a 6 p.m. press conference at the Martin Luther King Jr. statute on 1344 W. Carey Ave., a 10 a.m. Friday town hall event at The Circus Center and a Saturday 10 a.m. early voting canvass launch at her campaign office at 3601 W. Sahara Ave.

Williamson has focused her campaign on promoting universal health care and tuition-free college, canceling student loan debt and guaranteeing paid family leave.

“Williamson’s campaign exists to help harness the political voices of millions of people throughout this country already forming a chorus of change,” her campaign said in a statement. Americans are ready to disrupt the corruption that has led to such a dangerous place for both people and planet, and put America on the path to a season of repair.”

To learn more information on her upcoming events, visit events.marianne2024.com.

