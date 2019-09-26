Democrats outraged, Republicans nonplussed by Trump call

House Democrats accused President Donald Trump of abusing his power during a phone call with the president of the Ukraine, while Republicans downplayed allegations of wrongdoing.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the release by the White House of a transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump is said to have pushed for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Schiff characterized Trump's words saying, "this is how a mafia boss talks." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at the grand opening of Veterans Village #4 in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The facility offers more than 50 units of permanent and transitional housing in what was once a Travelodge. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., joined from left by, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, criticizes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democrats for launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes questions from reporters following a closed-door briefing on Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats compared President Donald Trump’s telephone call to the Ukranian president as a “mafia shakedown,” while Republicans downplayed any wrongdoing and the House passed a resolution Wednesday to release a whistleblower’s complaint to congressional committees.

Republicans dismissed the significance of a rough transcript of the telephone call made July 25 by Trump to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump urged an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukranian gas company.

“If you’re looking for a circumstance where the president of the United States was threatening the Ukranian president with cutting off aid unless he investigated his political opponent, you would be very disappointed,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“That does not exist,” Graham added.

But Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said he was shocked that the White House released the transcript, because after Zelensky brings up the need for military aid, Trump seeks “a favor” that ultimately includes an investigation into the Bidens.

The entire tenor of the transcript, Schiff told reporters, was one of a “classic, mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.”

The House voted 420-0 to pass a non-binding resolution to release the whistleblower’s complaint to congressional committees. The acting director of national intelligence, Joe Maguire, is expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Impeachment inquiry underway

The flurry on congressional activity comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opened an impeachment inquiry into the president’s conduct following the disclosure of the telephone call and the whistleblower complaint about his remarks to the Ukranian president.

The disclosure of the transcript clearly heightened the partisan wrangling over the impeachment inquiry.

“The call summary clearly shows that President Trump asked the leader of a foreign government to interfere in our election,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who hours earlier was leading a subcommittee investigative hearing into the president’s land holdings.

“The Trump administration must immediately release the full whistleblower complaint and allow the whistleblower to testify before Congress as the law requires,” Titus said.

Biden also weighed in with a statement issued by his campaign.

“It is a tragedy for this country that our president put personal politics above his sacred oath,” Biden said.

Biden, a frontrunner in the Democratic field for the presidential nomination, said “Congress must pursue the facts and quickly take prompt action to hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Republicans downplay call

While Democrats clamoured for action, Republicans downplayed the call between the two leaders and accused Democrats desperately seeking a reason to impeach the president.

“It is time to stop putting the American people through this nightmare,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Republicans said Democrats were disheartened after the special counsel report by Robert Mueller left them lurching for impeachment, and noted some House Democrats last week called for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over alleged sexual assault in his youth.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Pelosi is “wasting her speakership trying to undo the results of the 2016 election.”

But Pelosi was determined in her call for an impeachment inquiry to expeditiously move on the most recent revelations with what she called Trump’s “betrayal” of the country with trying to involve a foreign government in U.S. elections.

She said while the whistleblower complaint moves to the House and Senate, “it is important to note that the complaint was determined by the inspector general to be a matter of ‘urgent concern’ and ‘credible.’”

Pelosi also called on the national security apparatus of the country to protect the whistleblower from White House and administration retaliation.

Trump has recently called the whistleblower a “partisan,” while also saying he does not know the identity of the person who tipped of the acting director of national intelligence about the telephone call and comments made by the president.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.