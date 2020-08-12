102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Democrats praise Harris VP pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2020 - 6:10 pm

Nevada Democratic leaders praised presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, saying Harris will bring a familiarity with Nevada and other Western states’ strengths and challenges to the party’s ticket.

Harris campaigned extensively in Nevada during her own presidential bid from mid-2019 until December, and she’s been a regular fixture on the trail for the state’s Democratic officials, including Sen. Jacky Rosen. She also worked alongside Nevada lawmakers as California’s attorney general.

Former Senate Majority Harry Reid said in a statement he was “elated” with Biden’s choice, saying Harris “brings incredible experience to the ticket as well as a valuable Western voice.”

“I’ve seen her hold members of this administration accountable as a U.S. senator, watched her take on the big banks as California’s attorney general during the 2008 financial crisis and witnessed an admirable campaign for the people when she ran for president,” Reid said of Harris.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, herself a rumored early candidate for Biden’s running mate, tweeted he “hit a home run” with Harris, whom she called “fearless, intelligent and compassionate.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that Harris “is a fighter to the core.”

“She and Joe will make a big difference for working families across the nation,” Sisolak tweeted.

More praise from Nevada Democrats

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II said Harris, as the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father who immigrated to the United States, “represents the diversity of the West and of America.”

“As the first Black woman and first Asian-American selected to the position, Sen. Harris’ nomination is nothing short of historic,” he said. “She built a career breaking glass ceilings while leaving no hard-working American behind.”

Rosen said Nevada knows the power of women’s leadership, having elected the country’s first majority-women Legislature in 2018.

“Now, we have the opportunity to make even more history and elect my friend Kamala Harris to be the first woman vice president in America’s history,” Rosen added.

Rep. Dina Titus tweeted Harris will be ready to advance the Biden administration’s agenda from Day One.

“Senator Harris will make an excellent vice president, and the Biden/Harris administration will honor the legacy of so many who have toiled for justice, equality and representation,” Rep. Steven Horsford said.

“She’s now the promise of the legacy of those who came before her,” Horsford said. “And I can tell you that’s a compelling background to absolutely motivate more people to turn out (to vote).”

Republicans react

Local and national Republican parties criticized the choice, saying it “gives the Democrats the most extreme ticket in history.”

Trump’s re-election campaign immediately released an attack ad calling Harris a “phony” due to her apparent position changes on support for Medicare for All and criticism of Biden’s record on busing and desegregation in the 1970s.

“Harris’ extreme support for raising taxes, the abolition of private health insurance and willingness to defund the police make her and Biden wrong for Nevada,” state GOP Chairman Michael McDonald said in a statement. “Voters in the Silver State will make that perfectly clear in November.”

Former Harris’ Nevada advisers elated

Megan Jones, a longtime Nevada political operator who has advised both Reid and Harris’ presidential campaign, said the California senator “leads with incredible empathy and energy.”

She recalled Harris’ strong showing before the state’s powerful Culinary Local 226 at a November forum.

“She electrified that crowd because she took the time to understand them and speak directly to their hopes and dreams,” Jones said of Harris.

Emmy Ruiz also advised Harris in Nevada after previously running the state campaigns for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton here.

“Joe Biden has been running on the quest to restore the soul of our nation — to me, Kamala represents the promise of our nation and what still needs to be and can be fulfilled,” Ruiz said. “She has a strong record fighting for African American and Latinx communities, and that is something that will resonate strongly in Nevada.”

Familiar face

Although Harris dropped out of the 2020 race before Nevada Democrats ranked their choices in the February caucuses, the California senator used her close proximity to make frequent campaign trips to the Silver State.

She campaigned in East Las Vegas restaurants and Strip convention centers, promising Nevadans a familiar hand in the fights against discrimination, homelessness, gun violence and prescription drug costs.

Harris touted her close working relationship with Cortez Masto, both having served their states as attorney generals before ascending to the Senate, on issues in Nevada such as the housing crisis during the Great Recession.

“Nevada,” Harris told the Review-Journal after a Las Vegas campaign speech last August, “is my first cousin.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
2
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain in a month, but 18 more die
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain in a month, but 18 more die
3
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
4
Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
5
State gives $2.25M to man wrongfully convicted of murder
State gives $2.25M to man wrongfully convicted of murder
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
By Kathleen Ronayne and Will Weissert The Associated Press

Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.