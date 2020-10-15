66°F
Politics and Government

Democrats, Republicans call witnesses for final day of Barrett confirmation — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 6:04 am
 

WASHINGTON — A mother of twins with pre-existing medical conditions and a former student of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are among eight final witnesses who will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the final day of her confirmation hearing Thursday.

Barrett, 48, is a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and former professor at Notre Dame Law School. She was nominated by President Donald Trump Sept. 26. If confirmed by the Senate, Barrett would take the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans have said they will schedule a vote before the Nov. 3 election, and ahead of Nov. 10 arguments before the court in a case that could determine the fate of the Affordable Care Act, which was passed a decade ago along straight party lines and signed into law by President Barack Obama.

Scheduled to appear before the committee Thursday is Stacy Staggs, the mother of 7-year-old twins with pre-existing medical conditions. Staggs is expected to testify the children would suffer if the ACA were abolished.

Also testifying will be Laura Wolk, who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and was a student of Barrett at Notre Dame who is expected to testify about Barrett’s judicial prowess.

Republicans and Democrats each chose four witnesses to appear on the final panel, which will include judicial experts, before the committee votes Oct. 22 on its report on the nomination to the full Senate for consideration for confirmation.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

