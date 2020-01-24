Democrats to wrap impeachment arguments today — LIVESTREAM

House Democrats are expected to wrap up their opening arguments in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump on Friday.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to the media before attending the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats will wrap up their case Friday against President Donald Trump with a plea for Senate support to call witnesses and subpoena documents to erase any doubt he should be removed for allegedly seeking foreign intervention in an election for political gain.

Democrats will end with a focus on a cover-up they allege Trump committed when he blocked congressional investigators from interviewing officials and seeing those documents pertaining to his request of Ukraine to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Once the House impeachment managers complete their arguments, Trump’s legal team will get equal time to make its case that there was no wrongdoing and that the actions of the president do not rise to the threshold of impeachment and removal of office.

The Trump legal team has accused Democrats of turning impeachment into a political weapon to remove a president they despise — a perversion of constitutional authority.

The House passed two articles of impeachment in December charging Trump with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress. The impeachment articles passed largely along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House.

A Senate trial on those charges began last week, when all 100 senators took the oath of office to render impartial justice.

Still, partisan bickering has been an undercurrent of the proceedings that have lasted late into the night and prevented the Senate from taking up any other legislative business.

The trial is only the third in U.S. history. The Senate acquitted President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Bill Clinton in 1999.

Democrats in the Republican-led Senate need to peel off four GOP senators for a majority to call witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Even if they reach that threshold, Trump enjoys strong GOP support in the Senate and is unlikely to be impeached. It would take 20 Republicans to vote with Democrats to provide the 67 vote, two-thirds majority needed to remove Trump from office.

The president’s legal team is expected to begin presenting its case on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.