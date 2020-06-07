85°F
Politics and Government

Democrats will file bills for police reforms Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2020 - 1:02 pm
 

Congressional Democrats plan to file legislation Monday in the House and Senate aimed at ending police brutality and increasing accountability and transparency in policing, following a week of protests across the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., along with the Congressional Black Caucus, have scheduled a Capitol Hill news conference to unveil the bill.

The legislation comes after 10 days of protests following the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, who was held on the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck as he pleaded that he could not breathe. The death was caught on video, sparking the arrests of four officers involved and rallies, vigils and sometimes-violent protests across the country, including Las Vegas.

Las Vegas congressional Democrats have participated in the protests. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., joined Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Barbara Lee, D-Calif., in sponsoring legislation that would create a commission to examine institutional racism in the United States.

Horsford said communities of color are mourning the death of Floyd, a victim of trauma inflicted by centuries of institutional racism.

“We must all come together to truly heal and transform our nation,” Horsford said.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., attended a Friday evening rally on the Historic Westside that attracted thousands of participants. It was organized by minister and activist Vance “Stretch” Sanders who told reporters, “Our demand is simple: Stop killing us.”

Sanders said Black Lives Matter activists in Nevada are pushing Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers to pass legislation to prevent excessive force by police and terminate those in violation of new accountability standards.

“We’re tired,” Sanders said. “Sick and tired of what is going on.”

The protests in American cities, particularly in Washington, have been met with a militaristic approach by the Trump administration trying to tamp down the demonstrations with increased law enforcement.

President Donald Trump derided the nation’s governors last week for appearing “weak” in the face of protests. But the heightened negative public reaction to the administration’s approach appeared to lead to a softening by the White House over the weekend.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he would order National Guard troops to begin a withdrawal from Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., defended the rights of Americans to peacefully protest, but said some of the demonstrations have been “hijacked” by rioters who have looted businesses and caused injury to police and marchers. In Las Vegas, Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot in the head and critically wounded during a protest.

McConnell said he remained open to a congressional role in police reform, but was undecided about what legislative action could be taken.

“There is no question that there is residual racism in America, no question about that,” he told reporters in Washington. “It’s not in dispute.”

McConnell has filed a non-binding resolution citing the death of a Kentucky emergency medical worker, Breonna Taylor of Kentucky, who died from police gunfire after a botched raid on her home in March.

The resolution cited Taylor’s death as one of the “apparent instances of unjust police violence” that have occurred in the country and called for a investigations and “full justice.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

