52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Democrats will hold presidential debate in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2019 - 9:32 am
 
Updated December 12, 2019 - 10:31 am

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that Las Vegas will host a Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 19.

The debate will be the ninth in Democratic cycle and hosted in partnership with the Nevada Democratic Party. NBC, MSNBC and the Nevada Independent will act as media partners.

Nevada is the third state in the country to participate in the nominating process with a caucus on Feb. 22. This debate will take place after Iowa’s primary and New Hampshire’s caucus.

The event’s format, moderators and venue have not yet been announced.

It is not yet known what the qualification criteria for candidates will be. The DNC has increased polling and donor thresholds throughout the cycle. Seven of the 15 Democrats running for president have qualified for the next debate on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

Other early states — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — will also host debates just before their nominating contests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at 702-383-0276 or RAppleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
THE LATEST
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks with ranking member Rep. Doug ...
House debates impeachment of Trump, vote expected Thursday
By / RJ

The House Judiciary Committee debated two articles of impeachment Wednesday, with a vote expected on Thursday. Discussions broke down along party lines, with Democrats accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of office and Republicans defending his conduct.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to an audience of UNITE HERE members at the Culinary Uni ...
Biden: No one-term promise from me
By / RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden, in an interview following his address to a UNITE HERE town hall at the Culinary Union Local 226 hall in Las Vegas, said he was not going to pledge to serve only a single term if elected.