Democrats will hold presidential debate in Las Vegas

The Democratic National Committee will hold a debate in Las Vegas two days before Nevada’s presidential caucus.

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that Las Vegas will host a Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 19.

The debate will be the ninth in Democratic cycle and hosted in partnership with the Nevada Democratic Party. NBC, MSNBC and the Nevada Independent will act as media partners.

Nevada is the third state in the country to participate in the nominating process with a caucus on Feb. 22. This debate will take place after Iowa’s primary and New Hampshire’s caucus.

The event’s format, moderators and venue have not yet been announced.

It is not yet known what the qualification criteria for candidates will be. The DNC has increased polling and donor thresholds throughout the cycle. Seven of the 15 Democrats running for president have qualified for the next debate on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

Other early states — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — will also host debates just before their nominating contests.

