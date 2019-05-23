Democrtic hopeful Sanders to visit Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will visit the Las Vegas Valley next week for a pair of campaign events. One is open to the public.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Sanders will meet with seniors at the Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Road, in Henderson. The event is not open to the public, according to a news release from his campaign.

At 3:30 p.m., Sanders will hold an event billed as an East Las Vegas Town Hall at Roy W. Martin Middle School. 200 N. 28th Street.

The doors open at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Parking is limited. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool.

Sanders is one of 24 candidates seeking the nomination for the Democratic candidate in the 2020 election. He made a campaign stop in Las Vegas in early April.