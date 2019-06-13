Dems appalled that Trump would ‘want to hear’ foreign dirt on rivals

President Donald Trump says that if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he’d be open to accepting it and that he’d have no obligation to call in the FBI.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Polish-American reception with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“I think I’d want to hear it,” Trump said in an interview Wednesday with ABC News, adding, “There’s nothing wrong with listening.”

The role of Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in organizing a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer offering negative information on Hillary Clinton was a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the last presidential campaign.

Mueller painstakingly documented Russian efforts to boost Trump’s campaign and undermine that of his Democratic rival. But while Mueller’s investigation didn’t establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s campaign, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks in 2016 and celebrated information exposed by Russian hackers.

Reaction today from leading Democrats was strong.

‘Does not know right from wrong’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump doesn’t know right from wrong and is “indifferent to law and any sense of ethics about who we are as a country.”

The top House Democrat said Thursday that when Trump says he’s open to accepting information from a foreign power against a political opponent he is ignoring his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution.

She said that “it’s a very sad thing, a very sad thing that he does not know right from wrong.”

There was an assault on our democracy by the Russians. That has been clearly proven by our intelligence community. @realDonaldTrump’s invitation of further attacks is dangerous & a violation of his oath of office. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 13, 2019

Pelosi is one of Trump’s leading antagonists. But she is taking a slow, cautious approach when many in her party are demanding an impeachment inquiry.

‘Deviancy down to a new low’

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Trump’s comments that he’s open to accepting information from a foreign power against a political opponent “define deviancy down to a new low.”

The New York Democrat says Trump’s comments to ABC News were disgraceful and “it’s as if the president has learned absolutely nothing from the past two years of investigations.”

Schumer said Thursday that the Russian meddling controversy started after Trump publicly urged Russia to leak 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Schumer says the Republican president “believes winning an election is more important than the integrity of the election.”

Flynn, Gates subpoenaed

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates as part of its investigation into Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says in a statement Thursday the committee is examining “deep counterintelligence concerns” raised in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and “requires speaking directly” with Flynn and Gates, who were important witnesses for Mueller’s investigation.

The California Democrat says it’s “unacceptable” that Flynn and Gates haven’t cooperated with Congress. He says the American people “deserve to hear directly” from them. They’re being subpoenaed for documents and testimony.

Flynn admitted lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States and awaits sentencing.

Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy and false statement charges related to Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting he did with ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who’s been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

President Trump is once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections. This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2019

One of Trump’s challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted: “President Trump is once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections. This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy.”

Several of Trump’s other Democratic opponents in the 2020 race, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, repeated their calls to begin impeachment hearings in the wake of the president’s latest remarks.

Month-old pledge

Trump’s comments came just a month after he pledged not to use information stolen by foreign adversaries in his 2020 reelection campaign, even as he wrongly insisted he hadn’t used such information to his benefit in 2016.

During a question-and-answer session with reporters in the Oval Office in May, Trump said he “would certainly agree to” that commitment.

“I don’t need it,” he said as he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. “All I need is the opponents that I’m looking at.”

Trump also insisted erroneously that he “never did use, as you probably know,” such information, adding: “That’s what the Mueller report was all about. They said no collusion.”

FBI chief: Trump Jr. should have called

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that Donald Trump Jr. should have called his agency to report the offer.

But Trump, who nominated Wray to the role in 2017, told ABC News that he disagrees. “The FBI director is wrong,” the president said. He added, “Life doesn’t work like that.”

Asked whether his advisers should accept information on an opponent from Russia, China or another nation or call the FBI this time, Trump said, “I think maybe you do both,” expressing openness to reviewing the information.

“I think you might want to listen,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called, from a country — Norway — we have information on your opponent. Oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”