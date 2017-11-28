Dems cancel meeting with Trump on government spending

In apparent response to tweet from President Donald Trump, congressional Democratic leaders back out of planned White House meeting in favor of continuing discussions with GOP counterparts.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a news conference on Capitol Hill to respond to the Republican tax reform plan in Washington, Nov. 2, 2017. Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi abruptly canceled a scheduled get-together at the White House with President Donald Trump and Republican leaders Tuesday afternoon, calling it a “show meeting.”

The leaders had been expected to discuss the need for legislation to keep the federal government running beyond early next month. But around 11:30 a.m., the Democratic leaders sent out a statement that began, “Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead. Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked Leader (Mitch) McConnell and Speaker (Paul) Ryan to meet this afternoon.”

The decision apparently was a reaction to an early-morning Trump tweet, “Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our country unchecked, are weak on crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!”

If Congress and the president don’t agree to either a short-term or long-term spending plan by Dec. 8, a government shutdown could follow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

