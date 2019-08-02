102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Dems cry foul as GOP pushes immigration bill, skirt rules

By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 5:42 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee upended the rules Thursday for immigration legislation that would extend family detentions as chairman Lindsey Graham muscled the measure forward over the objections of Democrats.

It’s one last battle, led by a top ally of President Donald Trump, before senators break for a long August recess and the start of 2020 campaigning with immigration at the forefront of the debate.

Graham gaveled open the hearing saying he wasn’t going to wait any longer to address the crisis at the southern border. He acknowledged that his outreach to Democrats has failed to reach a compromise on detention policies for children and families.

In pushing the bill forward, the chairman skirted committee rules allowing for amendments and requiring minority participation in certain actions, including to end debate.

“What am I supposed to do?” asked the South Carolina Republican. “We have a right to vote.”

Democrats have protested the bill and refused to attend a panel session last week, setting off the battle Thursday. They voted against the measure, decrying what Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called an “illegitimate process.”

Ripping up a copy of the committee’s rules, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, a former chairman of the panel, questioned why normal rules were being discarded.

“Apparently, it’s for legislation to give the president what he wants in his political war on immigration,” Leahy said.

“It’s supposed to be the Senate Judiciary Committee, not the Donald Trump committee.”

The bill would change existing law, which limits family detentions to 20 days for migrants traveling with children and requires them to be released pending asylum hearings. Instead, Graham’s bill would allow longer detentions by doing away with the limits, which have been part of the so-called Flores legal settlement.

Among other changes, the legislation would restructure asylum law to have applicants apply in Mexico and other countries, rather than when they arrive at the U.S. border, and bring on 500 new immigration judges to help process the backlog of cases.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said the bill is unworkable. “In a word, it’s nuts and probably unconstitutional,” she said.

The morning hearing set off a particularly heated dispute over not just immigration policy, which often divides the political parties, but the traditions of the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority and have chipped away at longstanding rules.

Ground zero for much of the uproar has been the work of the Judiciary Committee, which handled Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court last year.

Senate rules were changed to allow faster confirmation of Trump’s judicial nominees, and confirming Kavanaugh and filling court vacancies with Trump’s picks has been a top accomplishment of the Republican-led Senate.

Graham, who faces his own re-election alongside Trump in 2020, acknowledged his immigration bill may not be approved by the Senate — and faces even less chance in the House, where Democrats have the majority.

He indicated a willingness to continue negotiating with Democrats and the president on a compromise, but said he wasn’t going to leave for the August break without acting.

Graham also acknowledged that negotiating a bipartisan solution can be a problem when Trump changes his mind, as he did last year on immigration policy.

In earlier immigration talks Trumps has suggested he liked one bipartisan approach only to drop it days later. “The Tuesday-Thursday Trump is a real dilemma,” Graham said.

“Bipartisanship is going to be required,” he said. “Maybe we can get there.”

Lawmakers are eager to return home saying they have taken action to stem the crisis at the border.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump is introduced by Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald during the keyn ...
Nevada GOP may use poll to endorse Trump, not caucus
By / RJ

The Nevada Republican Party is proposing a statewide preference poll of its central committee to renominate President Donald Trump; the regular party caucuses on Feb. 25 will simply nominate delegates to the county conventions.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, ri ...
Markets sink as Trump details remaining 10% tariffs on China imports
By Paul Wiseman, Kevin Freking and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Donald Trump intensified pressure Thursday on China to reach a trade deal by saying that beginning Sept. 1, he will impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn’t already taxed. The move immediately sent stock prices sinking.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai, right, hol ...
Pompeo ready, but North Korea meeting on nukes unlikely
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday the Trump administration remains ready to resume talks with North Korea now, although he regretted that a meeting between the two sides is unlikely at an Asian security conference this week in Thailand.