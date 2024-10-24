84°F
Politics and Government

Department of Justice warns Elon Musk his $1 million voter petition giveaway may be illegal

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage to speak alongside Republican presidential nomine ...
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage to speak alongside Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News
October 23, 2024 - 5:43 pm
 

Federal prosecutors have warned Elon Musk that his $1 million-a-day voter petition sweepstakes may be illegal.

The pro-Trump Tesla billionaire may have violated vote-buying laws by writing a seven-figure check every day to a randomly selected voter who agrees to sign a petition created by his political action committee, the Department of Justice said in a letter.

The letter from the Election Crimes Branch of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section was sent to Musk’s PAC in recent days, sources told several media outlets.

Musk, who is considered the world’s richest person, unveiled the lottery-style giveaway last weekend and has already handed over seven-figure checks to three Trump supporters.

Some experts question whether the lottery could violate federal law that bars individuals from paying people to vote a particular way or even to register to vote.

The Musk petition expresses support for the First and Second amendments. To sign the petition, a person must be registered to vote in specific swing states, conditions that could be legally fishy.

It’s unclear what steps prosecutors might take next if Musk does not halt the giveaway.

Musk, who has extensive business dealings with the federal government, says he was once a moderate Democrat. But he has wholeheartedly endorsed Trump and has appeared alongside the former president at several campaign events.

Musk has stirred concern by jokingly questioning why no one has attempted to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris.

By Christina A. Cassidy The Associated Press

The abrupt departure of Cari-Ann Burgess as the interim registrar of voters in Washoe County a month ago is the latest sign of turmoil that has been roiled for four years by people pushing election conspiracy theories.

