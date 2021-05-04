Details emerge in first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Las Vegas
Biden is scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas on Wednesday as part of a trip to Nevada and Colorado.
Details have been revealed in first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Las Vegas this week.
The White House announced Monday afternoon that Biden will arrive in Las Vegas on Wednesday but didn’t release any more details about her arrival.
On Thursday morning, the first lady “will join Service Employees International Union (SEIU) to thank nurses for National Nurses Day” at University Medical Center, the statement said.
Later that day, Biden will travel to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado.