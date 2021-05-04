Details emerge in first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Las Vegas

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas on Wednesday as part of a trip to Nevada and Colorado.

First lady Jill Biden arrives to participate in an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at the White House, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Details have been revealed in first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Las Vegas this week.

The White House announced Monday afternoon that Biden will arrive in Las Vegas on Wednesday but didn’t release any more details about her arrival.

On Thursday morning, the first lady “will join Service Employees International Union (SEIU) to thank nurses for National Nurses Day” at University Medical Center, the statement said.

Later that day, Biden will travel to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado.