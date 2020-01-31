Dina Titus to co-chair Congressional Gaming Caucus

Rep. Dina Titus was elected as co-chairwoman of the Congressional Gaming Caucus, serving alongside fellow Nevadans Reps. Steven Horsford and Mark Amodei.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during the panel discussion, Assessing the Trump Presidency: Three Years In, at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus was elected by colleagues Thursday to co-chair the Congressional Gaming Caucus for the remainder of the current session.

Titus was elected unanimously by the 30-member caucus to fill the post left open by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who decided not to serve as chairman again.

Nevada will have three members on the bipartisan caucus, including Titus, who represents the Las Vegas Strip, Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican who represents Reno and northern portions of the state, and Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat whose district includes North Las Vegas, as well as Nye and other southern Nevada counties.

“We’ll be joining other members of Congress across the country as we demonstrate that Nevada’s gaming system has set an example for the rest of the nation to follow,” Titus said.

She said the caucus will address concerns in the industry like sports betting, internet gaming and labor protections.

Titus will chair the caucus with Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.