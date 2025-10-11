72°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

DMV announces service to report vehicles with no registration

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Bari Weiss attends Book Club Event With Peggy Noonan on Nov. 19, 2024, in New York City. (Noam ...
SAUNDERS: Bari Weiss is a journalism success story. Thank media’s liberal bias
Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud Al Thani, left, signs an agreement with Secretary of War P ...
Qatari armed forces facility to be built in Idaho, Defense secretary says
A trader looks at financial information on his computer on the floor at the New York Stock Exch ...
Wall Street drops to its worst day since April after Trump’s threats of tariffs shatter its calm
After his final Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority Board of Directors meeting, Rossi Ra ...
Rossi Ralenkotter, former longtime Las Vegas tourism chief, dies at 78
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2025 - 7:52 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new online tool that allows residents to report vehicles with expired, invalid, or missing registrations — including those using illegal out-of-state plates.

The “Nevada Registration Spotter” form, now available on the DMV website, is designed for civilians to report vehicles operating unlawfully on Nevada roads.

“I think this report form is beneficially in so many ways,” said Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker in a press release announcing the initiative. “We get so many calls, inquiries, and complaints daily about civilians noticing unregistered vehicles on the roads and what can be done about it, and now we finally have a solution.”

The DMV emphasized that the report form is not meant for abandoned vehicles, traffic or parking violations, unsafe driving, stolen vehicles, or other DMV-related issues. Stolen vehicles should still be reported directly to law enforcement.

All reports submitted through the online form will be reviewed by the Compliance Enforcement Division, which will also share data with other law enforcement agencies.

“Nevada is one of the first states to really have this form come to fruition, and now civilians can help others by ensuring all motorists stay safe on our roads,” Decker said in the same announcement press release.

Residents can find more information and access the Registration Spotter form through the DMV’s website at dmv.nv.gov.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks, Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Ma ...
Letitia James indicted on 2 counts in mortgage fraud case
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael R. Sisak and Eric Tucker Associated Press

New York Attorney General Letitia James was charged Thursday as part of a mortgage fraud investigation pushed by the Trump administration.

MORE STORIES